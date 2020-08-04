Fired ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Supports Black Lives Matter, Requests Donations For The ACLU

Kristen Doute is doing her part to make a positive impact on society.

On the heels of her firing from Vanderpump Rules, which came after she was accused of racism, Kristen has taken to her Instagram page and to her Instagram Stories to ensure her fans and followers that she supports the Black Lives Matter movement while also requesting donations for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

After first sharing a photo on her Instagram page that read, “Black Lives Matter,” in sign language, Kristen spoke out on her Instagram Stories.

“Hey guys, I wanted to quickly talk about a post that’s on my actual Instagram page right now. It says ‘Black Lives Matter,'” she said on August 3. “I did that because I speak ASL [American Sign Language]. [But] your takeaway should really be that Black Lives Matter. Black Lives Matter! That’s what we are fighting for.”

Then, in her next Stories post, Kristen encouraged people to donate to the ACLU and included a button that took people to the official Instagram account of the organization.

On the website of the ACLU, it is noted that the organization is fighting to” end police brutality, demand racial justice, and defend our right to protest.” As for the donations, the site explained that money donated to them will be used to help fight their legal battles and to provide advocacy efforts to those in need.

As Pump Rules fans will recall, Kristen was axed by Bravo, along with Stassi Schroeder, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni, in June after former cast member Faith Stowers claimed to have experienced racism during her time on the show years ago and claimed Kristen called the police on her and accused her of crimes she did not commit.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kristen appeared on her first podcast interview since her firing last month. At the time, she chatted with hosts Dax Holt and Adam Glyn on Hollywood Raw about the moments that followed her exit from the Bravo reality series and admitted that when it comes to racism, she has a lot to learn.

Kristen also revealed during the appearance that she has had a lot of conversations with her “Black friends,” who told her to “shut up and listen,” and said she is beginning to realize for the first time in her life that the world is much bigger than her own personal viewpoint.