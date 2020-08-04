Donald Trump’s ‘Racist Instincts’ Are Driving His Reelection Strategy, Author Says

Speaking to conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin, Robert P. Jones, author of the book, White Too Long: The Legacy of White Supremacy in American Christianity, expressed his belief that Donald Trump’s “racist instincts” are driving his reelection game plan.

“I think it is clear that Trump’s own racist instincts are driving his strategy, and this is becoming abundantly clear to the American public,” he said.

Jones noted an October survey from the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) — of which he is founder an chief executive — that found almost 6 out of 10 Americans believe that Trump’s words were “encouraging white supremacists.” However, the author also noted that Trump’s purported game plan of appealing to racism is not his own creation but an “old Republican playbook” left by the former iteration of the Grand Old Party (GOP). Notably, Max Boot previously argued that Trump was using the Southern Strategy employed by the GOP in the 1960s that purportedly tapped into racism to drive white Americans from the Democratic Party.

According to the PRRI founder, the previously mentioned approach is the source of Republicans’ current problem with white supremacy.

“When such a tactic is deployed for half a century, no one should be surprised when white-supremacist sentiments turn out to be an animating core of group identity. I hope there can be a more honest reckoning, both for the Republican Party and for its White Christian base that has provided theological and moral cover for this strategy.”

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

In the light of American history, Jones claimed that Trump’s recent racially inflammatory comments — such as his claim that he will protect the suburbs from low-income housing — are “unremarkable.” The particular comment drew pushback from some who believed the comments were both classist and racist. Nevertheless, the author claimed that the GOP and white Christians have an opportunity to use the current “moral question” to recreate the group from its foundation in a way that rejects both white supremacy and the president’s alleged use of strategies that fan the flames of racial grievance and fear.

Not all Republicans are on-board with the direction of Trump’s reelection campaign. In an op-ed for USA Today, Stuart Stevens, a veteran Republican strategist who is part of the anti-Trump Lincoln Project, argued that the real estate mogul’s rise had been fueled by white grievance. But according to the strategist, Trump’s approach is also driven by his own internal racial animosity as opposed to a broader strategic plan. Stevens pushed back against Trump’s approach and expressed disbelief that the president’s allies have not tried to challenge the real estate mogul on racial issues.