Chip & Joanna Gaines Announce That ‘Fixer Upper’ Will Be Coming Back On Air In 2021

It’s been almost three years since Chip and Joanna Gaines ended their popular reality show, Fixer Upper, and now it is coming back according to People. The couple announced on Tuesday that the renovation program that made them famous would air exclusively on their new channel, Magnolia Network starting in 2021.

“The day we wrapped our final episode of ​Fixer Upper,​ we really believed it was a chapter closed,” Chip and Joanna told the outlet.

The series stopped filming in 2018 after five seasons. The hugely popular HGTV show brought in a record-breaking 17 million viewers during its final run. However, despite the immense popularity, the couple walked away to spend more time with their five children, Drake, 15, Ella, 13, Duke, 12, Emmie, 10, and Crew, 2.

“We knew we needed a break and a moment to catch our breath. But we also knew we weren’t done dreaming about ways to make old things new again,” the couple explained.

Even though the cameras weren’t rolling, Chip and Joanna were still busy working.

“These past few years, we’ve continued tackling renovations and projects, doing the work we’re passionate about, but​ I don’t think either of us anticipated how the show would become such a permanent fixture in our hearts,” they said.

Chip and Joanna went on to reveal that they missed the human aspect of the series and specifically sharing stories with viewers.

“We’ve missed sharing the stories of these families and their homes with you, and we’re excited to do that again very soon!”

Fixer Upper will be part of the extensive lineup on Chip and Joanna’s, Magnolia Network. The channel was created in partnership with HGTV and replaces the DIY network, which will shutter. It was scheduled to launch later this year, but the current pandemic pushed the launch to 2021. The reboot will be part of a lineup that includes original programming covering topics like gardening, cooking, travel, and architecture. Twelve original programs have been announced so far.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Joanna recently gave her followers a sneak peek of the old gristmill that will serve as a set for a cooking program. In an Instagram Live video, the mother of five took her followers on a tour of the space that was nearing completion. Joanna used varying shades of white to decorate the space and accessorized with several different marbles. The designer even transformed a room upstairs to be used as a lounge for her kids while she worked.