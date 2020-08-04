Corrie Yee Sizzles In A Tight Nude Bikini & A Sheer White Blouse On Instagram

Corrie Yee took to her Instagram account on Tuesday afternoon to share yet another racy pic with her followers. The model flashed her curves while wearing a steamy look on her face.

In the sexy snap, Corrie looked like a total smokeshow as she sported a tight nude bikini. The top fit snugly around her ample bust and featured a low cut that showed off her abundant cleavage. The suit also gave fans a peek at her sideboob.

The bikini bottoms were hidden by her arm, but she did wear a sheer white blouse over the swimwear. The garment featured long sleeves and fell over her round booty as it exposed her curvy hips. She accessorized the style with some white polish on her fingernails.

Corrie posed with her body turned towards the side. She arched her back and pushed her hip out as she bent one knee. She rested one hand on her thigh as the other came up to grab at a thin white curtain. She looked out of a window as the sun streamed in on her. Through the glass, some green foliage was visible.

She wore her long, dark hair parted to the side. She styled the brunette locks in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and brushed lightly over her shoulder.

Corrie currently boasts more than 1 million followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans immediately began to respond to the snap by clicking the like button more than 3,400 times within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 80 messages during that time.

“Gorgeous baby,” one follower stated.

“Wow so hot beauti [sic],” another declared.

“Very beautiful picture,” a third social media user wrote.

“I don’t think I can explain how I feel when I look at the pic. You are like an angel sent from heaven to bless us all with your beauty and grace forever,” a fourth comment read.

The model appears to have no qualms about strutting her stuff in racy clothing for her online snaps. She’s become known for rocking scanty bathing suits, sexy lingerie, and tight dresses in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Corrie recently rocked her loyal fans when she posed in a revealing jeweled bikini as she soaked up some sun by the swimming pool. To date, that post has reeled in more than 11,000 likes and over 230 comments.