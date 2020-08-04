Dr. Deborah Birx Is Reportedly ‘Stung’ By Harsh Criticism From President Trump

Dr. Deborah Birx, who heads President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force, is reportedly “stung” by harsh attacks from her boss on Twitter after she gave an assessment of the pandemic that contradicts the one the White House is pushing, CNN reported.

Last week, reports began emerging that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi had angrily confronted Birx over her handling of the pandemic, saying the White House was in “horrible hands” with her at the helm, as Politico reported. And on Sunday, Pelosi accused Trump of “spreading disinformation” about the coronavirus, and noted that, since Birx is the POTUS’ appointee, she (Pelosi) doesn’t have confidence in her.

Birx had previously tried to toe the line between sticking to the administration’s tone of optimism about the pandemic and had insisting that the U.S. was, like Italy, getting a handle on it, while at the same time portraying the honest truth about the data that crosses her desk.

On Sunday, she took a more somber tone.

“What we are seeing today is different from March and April. It is extraordinarily widespread,” she said, noting that the pandemic was affecting both urban and rural areas.

Further, when asked if she believes Federal Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb’s warning that there could be 300,000 COVID-19 deaths by the end of the year, she said that anything is possible.

Trump accused his appointee of siding with Pelosi, as The Inquisitr reported.

“So Crazy Nancy Pelosi said horrible things about Dr. Deborah Birx, going after her because she was too positive on the very good job we are doing on combatting the China Virus, including Vaccines & Therapeutics. In order to counter Nancy, Deborah took the bait & hit us. Pathetic!,” he tweeted.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

That criticism stung Birx, according to anonymous sources familiar with the situation.

The sources say that she had been warned to expect a scathing tweet from the president, who was also reportedly particularly upset with his appointee for saying she has “tremendous respect” for the House Speaker.

On Monday, the two met together in the Oval Office, although what was said between them was not revealed.

Also on Monday, Trump appeared to sidestep the question of what he meant in his tweet condemning Birx, saying that he believes “we have done as well as any nation.”

And as for Birx, he seemed to dial down the criticism.

“I told Dr. Birx I think we’re doing very well,” he said.

He did, however, go on to say that he believes Pelosi treated Birx badly, and that the two women should both say that the country is doing a good job managing the pandemic.