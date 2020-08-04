Kara Del Toro Slays In Crop Top & Form-Fitting Pants, Teases She’s Feeling ‘Mellow Yellow’

Kara Del Toro raised temperatures with her Tuesday Instagram post as fans quickly went crazy over her latest look. She looked ravishing in a crop top and pants that were anything but ordinary.

The new post contained four photos, three of which featured Kara and this latest look. She noted that her outfit was from the Revolve line and she teased in her caption that she was feeling mellow yellow. The pale yellow color of her garments beautifully showcased the model’s tanned skin and gave her followers plenty to appreciate.

The “Morgan” top had wraparound waist tie accents that crisscrossed Kara’s midriff. The bralette style allowed the 28-year-old model to flaunt her busty assets as she gave her fans a serious opportunity to appreciate her deep cleavage.

The “Cerise” pants were in a similar color and hugged Kara’s trim waist and curvy hips. She wore a chunky gold necklace and what appeared to be a matching bracelet, and she added a bubblegum pink Prada purse that hung over one arm.

Kara’s blond tresses were styled in loose waves that tumbled over one shoulder. She was photographed indoors, sitting on the floor, rays of sunshine adding layers of dimension to the already stunning setup.

“That first show whew,” one person commented, adding some fire emoji for added emphasis.

The first three uploads featured Kara in slightly different positions, each one highlighting her plentiful bosom and golden aura. While she gazed seductively toward the camera in the first photo, she appeared to look toward a window in the second. In that case, she maintained a fairly serious expression on her face and she held what seemed to be a glass of wine in one hand.

Kara shifted to look in the opposite direction in the third upload. She held the glass of wine up to her slightly parted lips and looked sultry as she paused before taking a sip. The final upload in this series focused solely on that gorgeous Prada purse.

“The most sensual and beautiful,” a fan said of Kara.

“Gorgeous woman Just amazing,” another fan praised.

Nearly 10,000 people liked the set of snapshots during the first 30 minutes after Kara had first shared them. Dozens of people added comments as well.

“you’re perfection,” someone else declared.

Those who follow the stunning model on Instagram know that she is hardly shy about flaunting her cleavage. She’s got plenty to show off in that respect and her fans always hustle to show their appreciation. This latest ensemble gave everybody plenty to take in and it seemed that this look was well on its way to becoming a favorite among her followers.