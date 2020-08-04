Abigail Ratchford Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves & Cleavage On Instagram

Abigail Ratchford delighted her fans by sharing her second Instagram post in less than 24 hours. The Tuesday afternoon social media share captured Abigail in a sexy lingerie set that showed off her bombshell curves.

The photo was snapped inside and showed the model posed on a bed that featured a white wood headboard and a duvet cover to match. The bed was decorated with several pillows that provided the space with a pop of color. A small lamp sat on the nightstand, and the walls behind the model were painted yellow. Abigail was perched up on the end of the bed and placed her feet in front of her. The image was cropped near her knees, but her 9.1 million fans were still treated to a great view of her incredible figure.

Abigail arched her back slightly and gazed into the camera with her piercing eyes. She placed one hand on her hip, and the other slid to her knee. Abigail opted for a black lingerie set that showcased her hourglass curves. On top, she sported a semi-sheer bra that exposed a portion of her skin underneath. The skimpy piece was adorned with flowers on the body and edges, which helped draw attention to her abundant cleavage.

Abigail’s’ bottoms were made of solid black fabric that were adorned with the same beautiful flower pattern as her top. The sides were thin and sat high on her hips while showing off her trim waist and tiny midsection. The high-cut design also allowed Abigail to flaunt her shapely thighs. She completed her sexy look with a pair of sheer stockings that were worn over her knee.

Abigail pulled her long, dark tresses back in a high up-do and wore a few pieces of hair around the frame of her face. She was all done-up in a glamorous application of makeup that included smoky black eyeliner.

In the caption of the update, Abigail revealed that she always calls the shots and made sure to tag her photographer. More than 8,000 followers have double-tapped the image while 160-plus left comments. Some chimed in with their choice of emoji instead of words while a few other showered her with praise for her body.

“OMG, You look Amazing Goddess,” one follower gushed alongside a series of heart-eyed emoji.

“Incredible beautiful and eye-catching. You’re so precious doll,” a second raved.

“Incredibly hot young woman,” another follower chimed in with flame and heart emoji.

“Such a very beautiful lady I love the photo Abigail,” a fourth added.