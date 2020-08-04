Pregnant Arianny Celeste Sizzles In Animal Print Bikini & Black Thigh High Boots: ‘Mama Curves’

Arianny Celeste showed off her growing pregnancy curves in a sexy bikini shot near a pool, and her followers seemed to adore the new glimpse into her changing body.

The UFC octagon girl posed outside atop a green turf near a deck and a refreshing looking pool and integrated hot tub. Arianny, who is 31 weeks pregnant in the picture, showed off a stunning amount of cleavage with the bandeau style strapless top that pressed her breasts up, and they spilled over the band. The paired it with a high-waisted bikini bottom that covered her swelling baby bump and featured a belt. On her feet, the mother-to-be wore sparkly black high-heeled over-the-knee boots.

Arianny wore her long brown hair down in tousled waves, and most of it fell over one shoulder from a side-swept style. The rest of the lengths cascaded down her back. Her brown eyes popped in the photo as she looked into the camera’s lips with a fierce expression on her full lips. She accessorized with large gold earrings, a bracelet, and a large ring. The model’s fingernails featured a light-colored manicure.

In her caption, Arianny embraced her growing curves, and she even wondered if she could keep them. Her fans also shared the love with her with nearly 11,000 hitting the “like” button, and approximately 150 Instagram users left an uplifting comment for the mother-to-be. Many used the flame emoji to indicate that they thought she looked hot in the post.

“Man. I wanna be pregnant again just so I can look like this,” gushed one fan, including several red heart eye emoji.

“Can’t think of a Better way to safe Distance than in a Pool!! Enjoy Pretty Lady!!!” a second Instagrammer enthused.

“You’re forever amazingly beautiful, Arianny. Queen,” praised a third devotee who left a diamond, crown, rose, and flame to drive home his point.

In the replies, some fans wondered if Arianny planned to go back to her job as a UFC octagon girl after her baby is born.

“Are you going back to being a UFC ring girl after, or is that over now?” wondered one follower.

“I want to come back for some events, yes, but I will be taking time with my baby for a bit,” she replied with a red heart.

Arianny has included her fans by sharing lots of pictures of herself lately as her pregnancy progresses. The Inquisitr recently reported that the expecting model showed off her curves in a flirty ruffled lavender bikini.