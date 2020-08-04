Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Pert Derriere In Sheer Tie-Dye Mini Dress

On Tuesday, August 4, American model Yaslen Clemente shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 2 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 23-year-old posing in a white-walled room next to a glass door. Yaslen sizzled in a sheer blue-and-white tie-dye mini dress from the clothing retailer PrettyLittleThing. The revealing garment put her incredible curves and lean legs on display, much to the delight of her audience. She finished off the look with white ankle socks and a pair of matching chunky tennis shoes.

For the casual photoshoot, the blond bombshell styled her short honey-colored hair in tousled curls and a deep side part. Her long nails were also manicured and painted a light pink.

In the first image, Yaslen stood with her back arched and her hips jutted out, which further emphasized her hourglass figure. She placed one of her hands on the back of her head and turned her neck to look off into the distance, parting her full lips. The following photo was taken at a lower angle. The model faced away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. She rested her hand on the wall and touched her thigh, as she bent her knee.

In the caption, the social media sensation made reference to her dress’s pattern. She also advertised for PrettyLittleThing by tagging the company.

The post appeared to be a favorite among fans as it soon racked up more than 14,000 likes. Many of her followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Your beauty is beyond this world omg so stunning,” wrote a fan, along with both a heart-eye and red heart emoji.

“[A]lways spectacular and divine [s]imply perfect,” added a different devotee.

“You are a dream girl,” remarked another admirer, adding a string of red heart, fire, and kissing face emoji to the comment.

“You look amazing Yaslen,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Yaslen has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a skimpy crochet bikini. That post has been liked over 25,000 times since it was shared.