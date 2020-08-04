Jeffrey Epstein Was Allegedly A Member Of Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Resort

In an interview with News and Guts, Miami Herald’s Nicholas Nehamas, one of the authors of The Grifter’s Club: Trump, Mar-a-Lago, and the Selling of the Presidency, claimed that accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was a member of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

“It is known that Epstein was a regular at the club for many years and Trump’s friend,” Nehamas said. “At some point, the Trump Organization has said Trump banned Epstein from the property, although it insisted he was never a member.”

The journalist claimed that a membership log revealed that Epstein was listed as a part of Trump’s glitzy resort. According to Nehamas, the disgraced financier was listed with his Palm Beach, Florida, mansion as his place of residence. The log allegedly said that the convicted sex offender’s account was closed in 2007. The Miami Herald writer also noted that court records suggest that the real estate mogul banned Epstein from the property due to an alleged sexual assault.

“We were told the young woman was the daughter of a member and Trump kicked his friend out to protect Mar-a-Lago’s brand. Because the club’s membership is a closely guarded secret, no one has known the full extent of Epstein’s ties to Mar-a-Lago until our reporting. “

Trump’s relationship with Epstein has come under scrutiny in recent months. As reported by Business Insider, the president previously called the decease sex offender — who has been accused of trafficking underage girls and was convicted of soliciting and procuring an underage prostitute — a “terrific guy.” The real estate mogul also suggested that the disgraced financier had an affinity for younger women.

Although there are few photos of the pair together, one infamous photo from 2000 shows Trump and his then-girlfriend, Melania, with Epstein and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently in prison and facing accusations of involvement in her former boyfriend’s purported sex trafficking ring.

Per The Hill, Trump has twice sent his well-wishes to Maxwell. During a Monday interview with Axios reporter Jonathan Swan, the real estate mogul also suggested that Epstein’s death in prison may have been a murder — not a suicide, as it was controversially ruled.

“Was it suicide, was he killed?” he asked.

Former President Bill Clinton has also been linked to Epstein and has reportedly visited his infamous Pedophile Island. As The Inquisitr reported, one of the disgraced financier’s accusers, Virginia Giuffre claimed that Clinton was present on the estate with two young girls. Although Clinton has denied visiting the Caribbean island, a former employee of the island, Steve Scully, said he witnessed the former politician on the property.