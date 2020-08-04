‘Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley & Rumored Fiance Were Reportedly ‘Basically Already In Love’ When Filming Started

The Bachelorette fans have been buzzing over the past few days as tantalizing tidbits about Clare Crawley’s journey to find love took an intriguing turn. The word is that she is already engaged, less than two weeks into filming, and an insider is sharing some insight into how that could have happened so quickly.

So far, ABC has not released an official statement regarding this situation. However, it is said that The Bachelorette star and her chosen guy are so head-over-heels in love that she essentially refused to continue. It’s believed that she’s done now, and Tayshia Adams has taken over the process of looking for her perfect match while handing out roses.

As word of this chaos started to emerge over the weekend, The Bachelorette fans voiced their suspicions that perhaps there was more to this story. Specifically, people suspected that this couple may have been in contact prior to when the cameras started rolling.

Now, an insider for People says that is exactly what happened.

The suitor said to be involved in this juicy situation is former NFL player Dale Moss. It just so happens that back in March, he had been announced as one of the bachelors cast for this upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

Anna Webber / Getty Images

That means that once filming was put on hold the day before it was slated to begin, Clare had an opportunity to scope him out along with all of the other original guys. By the time the cameras started rolling in July in California, some casting changes had been made. However, he was still in the mix of things.

“One of her potential guys found a way to get in touch with her and they began talking,” a source explained.

The insider didn’t confirm that it’s Dale who did this, but that’s what The Bachelorette spoilers have indicated. So far, it’s not known exactly when he supposedly first reached out.

“By the time filming officially began, they were basically already in love. No one else stood a chance,” the source continued.

Apparently, it became quite obvious as the dates took place that The Bachelorette star was only into Dale. People could tell her heart wasn’t in it and that she “wasn’t feeling it.” Then, she reportedly initiated bailing on moving forward.

As juicy as this all is, it sounds as if there is even more that hasn’t leaked yet.

“There’s more to the story than just [Clare] falling for someone and not wanting to see what else could happen with other men,” the source teased.

The Bachelorette fans can only imagine what more there is to this that could be even more stunning than what has already been revealed. Had these two already spent time together in person before “meeting” in front of cameras at the La Quinta Resort in California? How much will be shown on ABC this fall?

Production is always looking to share something that has never happened before, but they may have gotten more than they anticipated in this case. The Bachelorette is expected to debut in late September or early October and everybody will be anxious to get more spoilers as this crazy situation progresses.