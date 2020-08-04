Kate Bock Does Her Morning Stretches While Clad In A Black Bra & Panties

Kate Bock stretched it out while clad in a bra and panties for her newest Instagram post. Fans of the Sports Illustrated model and girlfriend of NBA star Kevin Love have been admiring the sexy photo for more reasons than one.

The picture captured Kate posed outside on a chair. A geotag indicated that she was in The Hamptons in New York. She posed in front of a wooden wall that boasted a light brown color. She sat outside on a black chair that stood on a covering of tiny pebbles. She stretched her arms over her head while she tucked one leg on the front of the chair and kicked the opposite leg out on the ground. Kate cocked her head to the side and gave a seductive stare into the camera.

She opted for a sexy set that boasted a simple black hue. On her upper half, she rocked a bra with an underwire that fit tightly on her ribs. The garment had thick straps that stretched over her toned shoulders and its scooping neckline treated her audience to a view of her bare collar. The lower part of her outfit was just as hot and was constructed of the same dark fabric. The front of the piece rode a few inches below her navel and showcased her trim abs, while its high-cut design also allowed her to show off her slender stems.

Kate rocked a cream-colored, loose-fitting shirt that fell to the top of her hips. She also sported a pair of white ankle-high socks that boasted a black Nike logo near the top. She styled her long blond locks in a middle part and her hair tumbled over her shoulders and back.

In the caption, she shared that it had been a slow morning and she was just getting a stretch in after drinking two cappuccinos. Unsurprisingly, the photo has captured the attention of many of her fans, who showered it with praise. As of this writing, more than 7,000 have double-tapped the upload, while 80-plus left comments for the model.

“Looking so beautiful,” one follower gushed, alongside a few red heart and flame emoji.

“If only I looked like this in the morning…. ” chimed in another user.

“Kevin Love is a very very lucky man,” a third wrote.

“Now that’s a stimulus package!!” quipped a fourth fan, who included a few clapping-hand emoji with their comment.