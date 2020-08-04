Billie Eilish Shares Glowing Green Image With Instagram

Billie Eilish shared a glowing green image with her 65.6 million Instagram followers. The tonal photo featured a bust shot of the 18-year-old Grammy-award winning singer and songwriter as she looked directly into the camera, engaging her followers in a dynamic way. The image has been liked 8,804,366 times as of this writing.

In the image, Billie stared directly into the lens with a piercing gaze, which allowed her to connect to her fans without saying a word.

Her hair, fashioned into a shoulder-length cut, featured its signature two-toned look — lighter on top and darker on the bottom. She styled her locks in a slight side part and several pieces of her long bangs skimmed her eyes and the tops of her cheekbones. The saturated tone of the photo gave her skin a dewy glow. Her thick eyebrows provided a dramatic frame for her face. Her kept her mouth closed and her naturally full lips were at the center of the close-up photo, giving it an overall sensual look.

A chunky choker-style piece of jewelry rested on her neck. It featured a series of small buckles intertwined with one another. The necklace seemed to be covered in rhinestones and had one center drop piece — a glittering, square stone that hung from the center of the gorgeous statement accessory.

Billie wore a dark-colored ribbed sweater with a thick rounded neckline. Most of the garment was cut out of the shot, as the picture cut off right at her shoulders.

“Can’t you hear me?” she wrote in the caption.

Fans of the songwriter were thrilled with the new share. They added over 100,000 messages in the comments section of the pic, declaring their love for the young woman, the music she creates, and the messages she conveys with her lyrics.

“We hear you, we support you, NO MATTER WHAT,” exclaimed one follower.

“We love all your songs, keep up the great work,” a second fan wrote.

“Those feelings you are feeling, you are never alone in them,” remarked a third user.

“You are so beautiful and an inspirational soul. You make music for all of us who truly feel and thank you so much for that. You are so loved always remember that,” a fourth follower penned.

The new photo comes just a few days after Billie dropped her newest single, titled “my future.” She promoted the track with a clip of the song and its music video to Instagram.