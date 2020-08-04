Billie Eilish Shares Glowing Green Image With Instagram

Billie Eilish shared a glowing, green image with her 65.6 million Instagram followers. The tonal photo featured a bust shot of the 18-year-old Grammy-award winning singer and songwriter as she looked directly into the camera, engaging her followers in a dynamic way. The images has been liked 8.804,366 times and counting thus far.

In the image, Billie looked directly into the camera lens with a piercing stare as a way to connect directly with her fans without saying a word.

Her hair, fashioned into a shoulder-length cut, is lighter in color on top with a darker colored bottom. It features an off-center part. Several pieces of her long bangs skimmed her eyes and the tops of her cheekbones. The saturated tone of the photo gave her skin a dewy glow. The singer’s thick eyebrows provided a dramatic frame for her face. Her mouth was closed and her naturally full lips were at the center of the close-up photo, giving it an overall sensual look without being sexy.

On her neck rested a chunky choker-style piece of jewelry. It featured a series of small buckles, intertwined with one another. The necklace was covered in rhinestones and featured one center drop piece. This was a glittering, square stone that hung from the center of the gorgeous statement necklace.

With that, Billie wore a dark-colored ribbed sweater with a thick rounded shape neckline. Fans saw just the shoulders and neckline of the garment in the pic.

In the caption of the share, the singer penned, “Can’t you hear me?” She did not explain the reason behind her statement.

Fans of the songwriter were thrilled with the new share. They added over 100,000 messages in the comments section of the pic, declaring their love for the young woman, the music she creates, and the messages she conveys with her lyrics.

“We hear you, we support you, NO MATTER WHAT,” exclaimed one follower.

“We love all your songs, keep up the great work,” said a second fan.

“Those feelings you are feeling, you are never alone in them,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“You are so beautiful and an inspirational soul. You make music for all of us who truly feel and thank you so much for that. You are so loved always remember that,” said a fourth follower of the songstress, who just four days ago, posted a clip of a new song and video to Instagram titled “Everything I Wanted.”