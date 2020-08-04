Jill Zarin Shades Ramona Singer’s Claim That The ‘RHONY’ Star Has Many Close Girlfriends

Former The Real Housewives of New York City star Jill Zarin shaded her friend and former co-star Ramona Singer on Monday. The rug designer took to Instagram to promote her new mask business and took a dig at Ramona’s recent claim that she had over 50 female friends.

“In honor of Girlfriends Day, I wanted to thank all of my 60 very close girlfriends for all of your support,” the caption partially read.

The intention was most likely cheeky, as Jill included a winking emoji.

Ramona recently boasted that she was lucky enough to have many close pals. The blond businesswoman recently celebrated her 63rd birthday with 50 pals. The theme of the party was “Everyone goes to Ramona’s living room,” and as her pals arrived, each one stated how long they had known Ramona.

Jill’s photo collage did not include 60 women but did feature several Bravo stars. The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Cynthia Bailey, and NeNe Leakes were included as well as Dallas star Kameron Westcott. Everyone pictured sported a tied dyed mask from Jill’s new venture, Masks By Jill and Ally. Jill started the company with her daughter, Allyson Shapiro, earlier this year.

It isn’t a surprise that Jill shaded her former co-star. The friendship between the ladies has been on and off for many years and often played out during Jill’s time on RHONY. The mask maven explained her relationship with Ramona during an appearance on episode 125 of Juicy Scoop With Heather McDonald.

“Ramona and I will always be, unfortunately, connected, because socially, we share a lot of friends,” Jill said.

Jill went on to break down her feelings even further.

“The truth is it’s like a love-hate relationship with this woman.”

Many of her over 500,000 followers caught on to the shade.

“More than Ramona,” a fan wrote.

“LOL, 60 of your closest friends… poor Ramona,” commented another.

“Love your sense of humour,” another shared.

While one fan simply wrote that they “love this burn.”

A few took the opportunity to share that they wanted Jill back on the small screen. She left after Season 4 and has often shown up to events, although she has not received a formal invite back from Bravo.

“Ha….Preach Jill. I wish you would come back!!!”

This isn’t the first time the redhead has made headlines recently. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jill revealed in July that she was invited to the cast trip in the Berkshires but declined after she claimed that star Dorinda Medley was not kind to her. Jill went so far as to state that Dorinda sees her as a “threat.”