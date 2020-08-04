Martha Stewart Celebrates 79th Birthday With Backyard Bash & Creamsicle Cake Made By Her Daughter Alexis

The lifestyle guru's family threw her an 'intimate' party in Maine.

Martha Stewart celebrated her 79th birthday is style – and surrounded by her very talented loved ones.

In photos shared to her Instagram page, the lifestyle queen gave her followers a peek at the celebration she had for her August 3rd birthday.

Martha shared a photo of an amazing dessert made by her daughter Alexis. In the photo, which can be seen below, the Entertaining author was seen blowing out 10 long tapered candles that were perched atop a luscious layer cake.

In the caption to the photo, Martha revealed that Alexis, her only child with ex-husband Andy Stewart, made the treat, which was an orange creamsicle ice cream cake. The birthday girl described the dessert as “fantastic” and dished that everyone at the party scooped up “big pieces” of it. Martha credited her close friend Douglas Friedman for the sweet birthday pic.

In comments to the post, which can be seen below, some fans wondered who would be “brave” enough to make a cake for Martha Stewart, the woman who has authored books about “cookie perfection” and baking wedding cakes. Others noted that her daughter is probably the only person who could pull off such a feat.

But Martha’s daughter isn’t the only talented family member who pitched in for the celebratory gathering. The Martha Stewart Living star also shared other photos from a late-day patio party, which can be seen here. Martha posted photos of a feast of oysters and caviar, as well as handpainted “Happy B-Day” banners, a poster filled with messages of “love,” and a stack of gifts as her family and a small group of friends celebrated with her in Maine.

“What a lovely intimate and delicious gathering. Thank you Jude for a most beautiful after-party!” Martha wrote on Instagram as she gave a shoutout to her grandson.

In comments to the post, fans once again wondered how it’s possible to pull off a party for the crafting and culinary queen.

“How do you cook a meal for Martha Stewart? Must be very intimidating!” one follower wrote.

“So glad you could be with your family of wonderful artists #lovethebanner,” another wrote.

“Looks like Jude is becoming an amazing event planner!” a third fan noted.

“Everything looks outrageously delicious!” another fan added. “I loved the Happy Birthday board! Jude did a fantastic job!”

In addition to her birthday bash, the lifestyle guru announced that she reached 1 million followers on Instagram in her milestone day, and she called it the “best present” she could have asked for.