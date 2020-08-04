Lisa Vanderpump Sued For Failing To Pay SUR Employees

Lisa Vanderpump has been slapped with a class-action lawsuit by former employees of her restaurant SUR for allegedly violating California labor laws. As E! News reports, the former star of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and restauranteur is accused of failing to compensate workers owed wages, failing to give them appropriate breaks, and not providing stubs and wage statements when their employment ended.

Former employee Olivia Beverly Hanson filed suit on her own behalf and on behalf of several other former co-workers. Olivia was employed from October 2019 to January 2020, when she was responsible for “seating patrons, confirming reservations and answering phones” as a hostess.

The court documents stated that violations occurred for at least part of four years, including failure to provide all monies earned, which includes minimum and overtime compensation. The complainants are seeking restitution for the missing wages as well as compensation for missed meals and breaks. It also demands compensation for tips that were earned but not paid out to workers.

“The filing claims that for at least the past one to four years, Vanderpump and Todd failed to pay workers minimum and overtime wages, provide proper meal and rest breaks, provide accurate wage statements or provide employees with pay stubs at the end of their employment,” the outlet reported.

The suit requested a jury trial.

The dining spot, whose name stands for Sexy Unique Restaurant, has been a focus of Vanderpump Rules, the Real Housewives spin-off that has made names like Stassi Schroeder and LaLa Kent famous. LaLa famously worked at the West Hollywood eatery as a hostess before walking away.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Lisa, who owns and runs numerous restaurants with her husband Ken Todd, has faced other lawsuits from former employees as well. In January 2020, people who worked at SUR, Tom Tom, and Pump — all restaurants featured on the show — sued for violation of labor laws as well.

That suit alleges that the couple didn’t compensate staff who worked overtime or for training or on-call. At the time, a source dismissed the claims as sour grapes from individuals who had been fired.

“These were two disgruntled ex-employees that had been written up with many warnings by management and subsequently let go. Lisa and Ken do not tolerate anyone that may be abusive to their staff or to patrons.”

The couple’s fourth Los Angeles eatery, Villa Blanca, recently shuttered permanently due to the coronavirus and a disagreement with the building’s owner, as Lisa recently claimed.