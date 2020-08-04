Ana Cheri Flaunts Incredible Curves In Plunging Swimsuit While Posing On A Beach

On Tuesday, August 4, American model Ana Cheri shared a stunning snap with her 12.5 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the former Playboy Playmate posing on a beach in front of white buildings. The post’s geotag indicated that the picture was taken at Las Ventanas Al Paraíso, a Rosewood Resort located in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Ana stood in the sand with her shoulders back and her knees bent. She turned her body slightly, showing off her curvaceous side profile. The model looked over her shoulder to look off into the distance, as she flashed her beautiful smile.

She sizzled in a white plunging high-cut swimsuit that put her ample cleavage, curvaceous hips, and lean legs on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Ana also wore a matching top that had slid off her shoulders. She accessorized the sexy look with a delicate necklace, her sparkling wedding ring set, and a monogrammed tote bag.

For the casual photoshoot, the brunette bombshell styled her long highlighted hair in loose waves, giving her additional glamour.

In the caption, the social media sensation expressed gratitude for Las Ventanas Al Paraíso and insinuated that her stay there was sponsored. She noted that she had been at the location for just a day and stated that she was impressed with the accommodations. Ana then encouraged her fans to “follow” the resort’s Instagram account and to “stay” there.

The tantalizing picture appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 50,000 likes. Many of her admirers also proceeded to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“This is exceptionally beautiful,” wrote a fan, along with a fire, red heart, and heart-eye emoji.

“Looking stunning Ana!” added a different devotee.

“Absolutely [b]reathtaking beauty Ana. Perfection as of an [a]ngel. Such [b]eauty,” remarked another follower.

“In love with your style! You look amazing as always,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Ana has flaunted her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that shows her wearing revealing ensembles. Recently, she uploaded a video, in which she sported a tiny animal-print bikini. That post has been liked over 240,000 times since it was shared.