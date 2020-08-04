Natalie Roush Goes Braless In Soaking Wet T-Shirt & Thong In The Ocean

Natalie Roush showed off her stunning body in a new photo on her Instagram feed this week. In the sexy shot, the model rocked a soaking wet T-shirt with no bra underneath and a minuscule thong that clung to her curves as she stood in the ocean.

The photo showed Natalie standing in the water as gentle waves rolled around her. In the distance, a beach was visible, as well as a cluster of tall trees. According to the post’s geotag, the image was snapped in Miami, Florida. The sky was mostly clear as the sun shone down on the scene and highlighted Natalie’s tan skin. She looked ready for a dip in her barely-there ensemble.

Natalie sported a cropped white T-shirt with “NO BRA CLUB” written in bold black text across the front. It was clear that she did not wear anything under the water-logged tee, which clung to her busty chest. The fabric was folded under to make the shirt even shorter and reveal some underboob.

The model’s flat, toned tummy was on display between the top and a black string thong. The bikini bottoms scooped low on the front of her waist to expose her abs, but the sides tied above her hips to accentuate her curvy figure. Her muscular legs were perfectly frame in the thong.

Natalie wore her brunette locks down in messy waves that blew in the breeze.

The babe posed with her legs slightly parted as she arched her back and popped out her chest. She also stuck her booty out to further flaunt her figure. Natalie leaned her head to one side and stared at the camera with a sultry gaze.

The post received more than 44,000 likes and nearly 600 comments, proving to be a hit with Natalie’s fans. Many of the stunner’s followers expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“Literally my absolute fav post notification and person in it,” one fan said with a few heart-eye emoji.

“I love you and your smile,” another user added in reference to her caption.

“God ur such a blessing to my heart,” a third person wrote.

“You’re genuinely such an amazing, sweet, beautiful, inspiring and a kind hearted human being,” a fourth fan said.

Natalie always knows how to send her fans into a frenzy. In another post, she wore a cropped tank top and a red cheeky bikini that perfectly showcased her derriere, which her followers loved.