Rihanna Slays In New Images For The Latest ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ Cover

Rihanna has once again rocked the foundations of the internet by sharing two high-fashion photos to her Instagram account on Tuesday. The singer is set to grace the cover of the latest Harper’s Bazaar issue, and she graciously gave her followers a peek at what they can expect.

In one snap, which can be seen here, the Fenty Beauty founder dazzled in a bright yellow faux fur coat. The oversized piece hung loosely, exposing her tanned shoulders. The bottom of the coat was fringed and elegantly fell to the ground. In the image, Rihanna appeared to be wearing a pale yellow halter dress that featured tassels. However, the rest of the dress was obscured by the oversized coat. The star seemed to be glowing as she looked over her shoulder and gave her best smile to the camera. The photo appeared to be taken in a field as there was an array of greenery in the backdrop.

However, it was the second image that the mogul shared that set hearts aflutter. In the snap, Rihanna looked elegant and poised as she gazed directly at the camera again. Her makeup looked natural and featured a vibrant red lip. This provided the portrait with a much-needed pop of color as it mainly featured hues of white. She wore a simple white dress and completed the look with a thick pearl choker. However, it was Rihanna’s radiant skin that was the main focus of the image.

In the caption, the singer mentioned her new business venture, Fenty Skin. She also gave credit to everyone involved in creating these stunning portraits, including the photographer and creative director.

The “Umbrella” singer’s over 85 million followers went wild for the snaps, clicking the “like” button more than 525,000 times in less than three hours after it was first shared to her feed. Social media users couldn’t contain their excitement as they made their way to the comments section to share what they thought of the new cover girl.

“Yesssss, iconiccc!” one fan exclaimed.

“You are my favorite human being ever,” another follower gushed.

“Beautiful Robyn,” a third Instagrammer proclaimed with three heart emoji.

The latest issue of Harper’s Bazaar details Rihanna’s meteoric rise within the beauty industry. However, she’s looking to take things a step further by introducing the world to her new skincare line.

“I’ve always seen the Fenty brand as more than just makeup, and I knew I wanted to make skin care from the very beginning.”

Rihanna’s new beauty venture isn’t the only thing on her follower’s mind these days. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans have been eagerly awaiting new music. However, good things come to those who wait, and fans may need to wait a bit longer.