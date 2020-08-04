Kim Kardashian Invited Pastor On Marriage Saving Trip With Kanye West, ‘The Sun’ Reports

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reportedly headed on a make-it-or-break-it trip to the Dominican Republic to work on their marriage woes. Now, The Sun reports that they invited their pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr. along to help them salvage their floundering relationship.

Reports emerged that Kim headed to Wyoming to try to talk to Kanye, but talks broke down and Kim was photographed in a tear-filled conversation with her husband in a vehicle. As a next step to make one more go and fixing things, The Sun says Kim and Kanye decided that instead of bringing along momager Kris Jenner, they brought their friend and religious guide.

While Kris is often seen as the family matriarch and has stepped in to resolve family issues numerous times on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kanye seems to have negative feelings towards his mother-in-law. He recently asserted that she was a white supremacist.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Instead, the pastor who married the pair in Florence, Italy in 2014 may be just the person to help mend fences, a source claimed.

“Kim wanted to bring her mum but didn’t want Kanye to feel like he was being pressured. She’s planning to fly Rich Wilkerson Jnr, their pastor who married them, out with his wife – or if Kanye is resistant, to video call him. He’s someone Kanye trusts,” the insider said.

While the Dominican might seem like a nice place to take a summer holiday, the trip isn’t meant to be a vacation, as The Inquisitr previously reported. It is a way for the couple to work on their problems away from the paparazzi and people in their lives who may want to have a say, the insider claimed.

“Kim and Kanye’s trip isn’t a romantic holiday. It’s more of a chance for them to reconnect away from the chaos of Wyoming, the hangers on who surround Kanye and the audience of their entourage.”

Wilkerson has been pals with Kanye for years and he has spoken out about his friend in a positive way, defending him against criticism in the past. He says that Kanye often tries to express himself in ways that end up being taken as controversial.

“He’s been a constant in Kim and Kanye’s lives and he’s a friend of the family. Kim is hoping an intervention will help Kanye,” the source stated.

Kim and Kanye have allegedly been on the outs since the rapper aired private matters at a South Carolina speech, where he said that he and Kim had considered aborting their eldest daughter North.