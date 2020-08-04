‘RHOBH’ Star Denise Richards Claims Brandi Glanville Lied About Affair For ‘Shock Value’

Denise Richards believes Brandi Glanville used her for attention.

Denise Richards will be seen sitting down with Lisa Rinna on the August 5 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to discuss the recent claims of an affair and trash-talking that were shared by Brandi Glanville during an episode of the show last month.

In a sneak peek shared by Us Weekly on August 3, Lisa questions Denise about the alleged hookup that supposedly took place between her and Brandi during a trip to Mendocino, California in April 2019. Right away, Denise makes it clear to her co-star that she has rarely interacted with Brandi at all.

“I’ve seen her a couple times in my life. She wanted to do a podcast and I told her I was out of town, so she asked could she come up and interview me and the cast,” Denise recalls.

Then, after Lisa asks Denise how long Brandi was in town, Denise claims she isn’t sure and suggests she may have stayed overnight. In response, Lisa wonders if Denise has attempted to contact Brandi and confront her about the allegations she’s made against her.

“Oh God, no, I’m going to handle that through another way,” Denise replies, seemingly giving a nod to the letter of cease and desist she sent to Brandi at the end of last year.

According to Denise, she believes Brandi went public with her claims against her for “shock value.”

Moving on to Brandi’s allegations regarding her supposed mean comments about the RHOBH cast, Denise tells Lisa that when it comes to Brandi’s statement about Denise saying that Teddi Mellencamp was desperate to me a part of the group after living in her dad’s shadow for years, she said nothing of the sort.

“Anything that I’ve felt about Teddi, I’ve said to her face. I’m going to be super honest,” Denise insists.

Denise also revealed in the preview clip that she had spoken to Brandi. However, when Lisa begins to question her about their communication, the sneak peek comes to an end.

Denise Richards attends the closing ceremony of the 59th Monte Carlo TV Festival. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Brandi responded to allegations of potentially using her supposed affair with Denise as a ploy to reclaim her position on RHOBH while chatting with Us Weekly last month.

“If I was just doing it to make a splash, why would I not have done it last season? Then they would have brought be back full-time this season because they would have had a giant full f*cking storyline,” she said at the time.