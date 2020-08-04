Pamela Anderson Shows Off Her Sizzling Shape In Barely There Pink One-Piece

Pamela Anderson showed off her sizzling shape in a barely there pink one-piece bathing suit in a throwback Instagram share. Known on the social media site for her preference for the use of startling black-and-white images of herself, the blond beauty posted the brightly colored pic to the delight of her 1 million followers.

The stunning image was taken as Pamela lay in the surf. The bathing suit featured a daring design that consisted of a plunging neckline that had a tie just underneath her breasts. This appeared to barely hold the garment closed in the front as her breasts pushed the material up and outward. The center area of the garment was open, showing off the former Playboy Playmate’s stomach. The bottom of the suit was a very high cut on her thighs and low in the front, barely covering her most private areas.

Pamela’s body sported a golden tan. Her skin appeared wet as she relaxed back on her elbows at the edge of the shoreline. The surf rolled in behind her as seen in the background. Pamela’s left hand was extended as she tilted her body toward the same direction as her palm. Her nails were long and painted in the style of a french manicure.

Her long blonde hair was wet from the waves. Dark roots were seen at her center part. Pamela’s eyes were cast downward in the photo, showing off long lashes and appearing closed to fans. She had a serious expression in the share.

The commenting feature on Pamela’s page was turned off to anyone that the blond bombshell does not follow. This was stated in the biography area of her Instagram share. Therefore, there were only three comments regarding the photo that were shared with the social media site.

The first was a series of smiley faces with hearts for eyes emoji. The second statement used a series of red hearts to convey a message. The third contained several red heart and fire emoji.

Pamela’s sexy photo was liked by 26,031 followers, including actress Heather Locklear. Both Heather and Pamela were married to the same man, Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee. Heather married the drummer at the height of the band’s popularity. They were wed from May 1986 through 1994. Pamela was married to the rocker for three years after a quick courtship in May 1995. The couple shares two sons together, Dylan Jagger and Brandon Thomas.