Pamela Anderson Shows Off Her Sizzling Shape In Barely There Pink One-Piece

Pamela Anderson showed off her sizzling shape in a barely-there pink one-piece bathing suit in a throwback Instagram pic. Known on the social media site for her preference for the use of startling black-and-white images of herself, the blond beauty posted the brightly colored pic to the delight of her 1 million followers as Pamela rarely shares those types of images with her followers.

The stunning image was taken as Pamela lay in the surf. The bathing suit featured a daring design that consisted of a plunging neckline that had a tie just underneath her breasts. This appeared to barely hold the garment closed in the front as her assets pushed the material up and outward. The center area of the garment was fashioned in an open style, showing off the former Playboy Playmate’s flat and toned stomach. The bottom of the suit was very high cut on her thighs and low in the front, barely covering her private areas. It appeared to have a high cut on the backside of the garment as well from the angle of the image.

Pamela’s entire body sported a golden tan. Her skin appeared wet as she relaxed back on her elbows at the edge of the shoreline. The surf rolled in behind her, as seen in the background. Pamela’s left hand was open and her fingers extended as she tilted her body slightly to the left. Her nails were long and painted in the style of a french manicure.

Her long blond hair seemed to be wet from the ocean waves, and dark roots were visible. It fell over to her left side and cascaded down over her shoulders and breasts. Pamela’s eyes were cast downward in the photo, showing off long lashes. Her eyes seemed to be closed, and she had a serious expression on her face in the share.

The commenting feature on Pamela’s page was turned off to anyone that the blond bombshell does not follow, as stated in the bio of her Instagram. Therefore, there were only three comments regarding the photo that were shared on the social media site.

The first comment was a series of smiley faces with hearts for eyes emoji. The second statement included red hearts to convey an adoring message. The third comment contained several red hearts and fire emoji.

Pamela’s sexy and sultry shoreline photo was liked by 26,031 followers, including actress Heather Locklear.