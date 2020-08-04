Piers Morgan Slams Donald Trump For ‘Toe-Curling’ ‘Axios’ Interview

Piers Morgan, a notable friend of Donald Trump, penned a Tuesday op-ed for The Daily Mail in which he slammed the president for his Monday Axios interview and suggested he has “lost control of reality.” According to Morgan, every American crisis contains a moment that spotlights the character of the country’s leader — from Bill Clinton’s denial of sexual relations with Monica Lewinsky to the photo of George W. Bush looking at the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina from Air Force One.

“For President Donald J. Trump, there have been many grim moments during his catastrophic handling of the coronavirus pandemic that may end up defining his presidency,” Morgan wrote.

“But last night, during an extraordinary, toe-curling HBO interview with Axio’s Jonathan Swan, he exposed just why the U.S. has become a horrifyingly bad template for how NOT to combat Covid-19.”

The English broadcaster called the exchange between Trump and journalist Jonathan Swan “stunning” and noted the real estate mogul’s refusal to acknowledge that United States deaths from the pandemic as a proportion of its population is exceeding many other countries.

Trump continued to claim that the number of people tested for the virus is a more critical metric and suggested that America may be testing too much.

“What Trump actually means is that he wishes America did less testing so they didn’t have so many cases because it makes HIM look bad,” Morgan wrote.

The television personality noted Trump’s dismissiveness about the thousands dying from COVID-19 in America daily, as well as his apparent lack of empathy and sorrow. According to Morgan, Trump knows that the country has been dealing with COVID-19 poorly but doesn’t want to acknowledge it in fear that he will lose in November.

“Trump’s made the crisis all about him, not the American people,” Morgan wrote at the end of his piece.

Ramin Talaie / Getty Images

Per The Hill, Johns Hopkins University put the coronavirus death toll at over 155,000 as of Tuesday morning. As for U.S. deaths per daily, New York Times data suggests a seven-day average of 1,069.

As reported by CNN, Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of Trump’s coronavirus task force, warned on Sunday that the crisis was growing increasingly severe and said the country has entered a new phase of the pandemic defined by “widespread” infection of the disease. In response, Trump called Birx “pathetic” and claimed that the U.S. is doing significantly better than other countries dealing with the virus.