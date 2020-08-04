Chrissy Teigen Announces New Cookbook Featuring ‘Clean’ Eating Options

Chrissy Teigen announced that she has a new cookbook in the works, and fans of her previous offerings are thrilled with the news.

“I can’t wait to start my next book (this fall!) – I am in such a different life phase and enjoying making clean, delicious food but still with explosive flavor! I now understand bacon and cheese don’t have to be in EVERYTHING. just a lot of things,” she wrote.

The post quickly garnered over 8,000 likes and 108 retweets and comments. Many followers were unsurprisingly excited about a third tome from the model and mother of two.

“Gorl i’m so ready for that. Especially after this quarantine, I could use some clean recipes so I can deflate a lil. I might have gotten a little carried away with the snacks these days,” wrote one fan.

“Oh awesome!! Would love a cook book that has your dynamite flavors but is better for the waist line! It will make it so I can have the dishes more daily than just occasionally for an indulgence,” added another.

Not everyone celebrated the message, though. One person accused Teigen of fat-shaming by suggesting that bacon and cheese should be limited. Others attacked her use of the term “clean,” which they suggest is a meaningless term used by marketing to sell things, or a term used to denigrate food, which should be considered neutral.

Teigen’s post was in reply to an image that an individual posted showing a garlic butter sheet pan salmon and asparagus dish that is included in one of Teigen’s previous cookbooks, Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat and Cravings: Hungry For More.

Both cookbooks ended up becoming bestsellers and allowing Chrissy to launch a cookware and kitchen supply line with Target, as well as a website that features new recipes not included in the books.

Chrissy’s mother Pepper Thai also announced that she is launching her own cookbook. Pepper often posts images of her own culinary creations and has garnered her own following of over 349,000 fans.

Chrissy has been keeping busy in recent days despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She recently announced that there would be a second season of her comedy show Chrissy’s Court, which airs on Quibi, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Xavi Torrent / Getty Images

In the show, Teigen overhears cases in the courtroom with real people and their small-claims concerns and then renders judgment. The show often features cameos by her husband John Legend and her mother Pepper acts as bailiff.