Bar Refaeli Goes Swimming In A Leopard-Print Swimsuit In New Photos

The Israeli supermodel got soaking wet in a bold swim look.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model Bar Refaeli gave her Instagram followers a big treat this week when she slipped into a skintight leopard-print one-piece to take a dip in the swimming pool. The stunning Israeli supermodel and TV presenter wowed her 3 million followers with the upload, which was made up of several different photos of herself taken at night while she got soaking wet in the water.

In the series of eight stylized pictures, the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 co-host proved exactly what she’s been one of the most in-demand models in the game for years now.

The first snap was blurred and showed the star with both of her arms stretched out in front of her while she stood waist-deep in the pool and showed her teeth.

In the second, which was also out of focus, The X Factor Israel host gave fans a better look at her bold one-piece as she flashed a big smile with her long, wet hair slicked back away from her face.

The multi-upload also included a look at Bar — who recently treated the world to a good look at her body in a ribbed olive green ribbed bikini while out on a boat — as she floated on her back with both arms up above her head to give her followers a glimpse at her fit and toned middle.

There was also a few close-up looks at her torso in the series of snaps, which revealed that her slinky bathing suit plunged pretty low at the chest and had only very thin black strings over her shoulders to reveal plenty of her glowing tan. It was also high-cut at the hips to reveal her long, toned legs.

Bar continued to pull some playful faces for the camera, including sticking out her tongue, and she captioned the upload with two dolphin and two tiger emoji.

Plenty of fans flocked to the comments section to share praise for the mom of three, who only gave birth to her third child with husband Adi Ezra this past January.

“Gorgeous woman,” one person commented with a heart eye face and a red heart symbol.

Another called the supermodel, who previously dated Leonardo DiCaprio, “perfection.”

Others flooded the comments with fire emoji.

Bar’s latest upload has received hundreds of comments and more than 36,800 likes.

Earlier this year, she had another big treat via social media when she put her flawless body on show during another pool day. That time, Bar wowed in a tan swimsuit with a white lace-up design across the chest as she showed off her natural beauty.