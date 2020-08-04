Michelle Obama Shares Heartfelt Post To Celebrate Barack’s Birthday

The former First Lady shared an adorable throwback photo for her husband's 59th birthday

Michelle Obama shared a sweet birthday message and photo today for her husband, Barack, to celebrate the former president’s 59th birthday. The photo featured the couple along with their two daughters, Malia and Sasha, posing on a beach while in the caption Michelle described Barack as her favorite guy.

In the photo, the family is standing on a rocky cliff beside the water, with the couple’s youngest daughter being held in the arms of her father. The Obamas were dressed casually with Barack sporting a grey polo shirt and khakis and his wife wearing a floral-design tank top. Michelle is also wearing both a watch and a necklace while holding what appears to be a water bottle, with the logo being buffed out after the fact.

The image appears to be somewhat dated, perhaps taken even before Obama was officially sworn in as 44th president in 2009. Along with their parents, the two children, now 22 and 19 years old, looked notably younger. Barack’s head was free of any of the grey hairs which began to sprout up towards the end of his presidency.

The couple tied the knot in October of 1992 after having met while working at the same law firm in Chicago a few years earlier. On their first date, they went to see Spike Lee’s Do The Right Thing. Shortly after their marriage, the couple moved to a home on Chicago’s south side while the seeds of Barack’s political career were planted.

The couple would face adversity in their relationship from early on, including a miscarriage. But Michelle continued to look to the future with brimming positivity in her birthday note.

“Here’s to all the good days, blue skies, and new adventures to come,” she wrote.

Michelle then included a kissing face emoji for her husband of nearly 28 years.

The photo message was loved by her followers, which includes 40.8 million on Instagram and 16.3 million on Twitter.

“Thank GOD for this man’s birth,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Happy Birthday to the one and only president to mention! Stay safe and enjoy your moments,” commented another follower.

A Twitter follower described the Obamas as the greatest first family in U.S. history while sharing a photo collage of the president’s eight yours in office.

Barack recently appeared in the public eye when he gave a passionate eulogy at the funeral of civil rights leader and Georgia house representative John Lewis last week in Atlanta. The former commander-in-chief said Lewis “didn’t sit out any fight.”