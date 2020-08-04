Kate Chastain Reveals Which ‘Below Deck’ Stars She Keeps In Touch With

Former Below Deck star Kate Chastain may have left the show, but the chief stewardess still keeps in touch with several of her co-workers. Kate revealed that she still talks and texts with many of the yachties during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live Monday night.

Fans are not likely to be surprised that the Florida native is regularly in touch with Captain Lee Rosbach. The two worked together for the past five seasons and were quite close. Crew members from last year even complained that the captain gave Kate preferential treatment due to their unique relationship. Lee admitted that this was the case during a Below Deck After Show.

“Kate deserves preferential treatment because she’s earned it. It’s simple,” he said.

The captain went so far as to call Kate his “best friend.” He admitted that he missed working with the chief stewardess when he popped in for a cameo during the “Moment of Mazel” on Monday’s WWHL.

“This year has been strange working without you. It’s like part of me is missing,” Lee said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kate quit the show to pursue other opportunities earlier this year.

Besides talking to Captain Lee three times a week, Kate also chats with some ladies from last season. She regularly speaks to cast members Courtney Skippon and Rhylee Gerber. The author recently tweeted that the stewardess did a “true act of friendship” after Courtney created a TikTok video after previously vowing never to make one.

Karolina Wojtasik / Bravo

Kate and Rhylee also catch up regularly. The two shared a bunk during Season 7 and often supported one another. Both ladies endured some verbal attacks from cast members Ashton Pienaar and Chef Kevin Dobson.

The Sirius XM radio host also chats with Chef Ben Robinson frequently. Kate said that she had talked to him just ten minutes before she sat down to speak with Andy. The two always had back and forth banter in the galley and revealed during a past season that they had a brief fling in-between filming. The pair has since declared that a romance could never work and that they were better off as friends.

Even though Kate is no longer on the popular yachting reality program, she recently made headlines when she shared a behind the scenes secret. Kate posted a video and explained that the crew had to wave at the camera every night to get the lights to turn off in their rooms. She went on to state that Below Deck was one of the most challenging programs for a cast to film.