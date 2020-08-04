Audi Apologizes For ‘Insensitive’ Ad Featuring Little Girl Eating A Banana

Audi has apologized for running an ad, deemed “insensitive,” that shows a little girl eating a banana while leaning against a car’s grille, BBC News reported.

The Audi RS 4 Avant is being marketed in Europe as a sporty family sedan with muscle, appealing at once to the consumer who likes their vehicle to have a little punch, while at the same time providing the features that a buyer with small kids might want.

As such, the company’s advertising for the product targeted parents by including a small child in one advertisement.

Lets your heart beat faster – in every aspect. #AudiRS4 pic.twitter.com/14XaKhlRVL — AudiOfficial (@AudiOfficial) August 2, 2020

Unfortunately, the ad struck the wrong notes with several viewers.

For example, many Twitter users noted that the lass’ pose, in which she is rested up against the car’s grille, puts her in a position where a driver couldn’t see her. For some, that brought back uncomfortable memories of near misses with children.

For example, user @Sinabhfuil wrote, “My most terrifying moment… was when, backing out of my drive, I saw a woman racing frantically… I stood on the brake as she scooped up the toddler I couldn’t see.”

Similarly, user @KadriSoova called the car an “enormous speed machine” and said they’re a danger to children everywhere.

“Makes my stomach turn just looking at it,” she tweeted.

Other users noted the juxtaposition of using a little girl eating a banana to sell a high-powered vehicle seemingly marketed to men, pointing out that bananas have been used as phallic symbols in advertising, and that high-powered sports cars are marketed as sex symbols.

User @KIMoulder tweeted that if there had been a woman on the team who came up with the ad, she would have nipped it in the bud.

“You need some more ‘woke’ men on that team,” she wrote.

In a series of tweets, Audi acknowledged the complaints and noted that it was never the company’s intention to use sex or danger to market the product, saying, “let’s get this straight: We care for children,” and noting that the vehicle is equipped with a host of safety features that parents would want.

As for the little girl leaning up against the machine, it was intended as a visual metaphor for kids “leaning” on the safety features of the product.

And finally, noting that it was never their intention to hurt anyone’s feelings, the manufacturer promised an internal review to make sure something like this won’t be repeated in the future.