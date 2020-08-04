Lauren Dascalo Flaunts Underboob & Toned Booty In Barely-There Mismatched Bikini

Lauren Dascalo turned up the heat in a new Instagram post on Monday. The babe shared a series of images on her feed in which she posed in a forest and rocked a black and red bikini that showed off some major skin. Her tight-fitting ensemble did nothing but favors for her curves and certainly drove fans wild.

The photos showed Lauren in what looked to be a lounge area surrounded by tall, green trees. Hanging chairs and a stone well could be seen in the background. In one shot, the babe sprawled out on a wooden picnic table. According to the post’s geotag, the shoot took place in Tulum, Mexico. The sun slipped through the tree leaves and washed over Lauren, giving her skin a radiant glow.

Lauren’s ensemble included a small black halter neck top with criss-crossed straps around her back. The shirt did little to cover her bust, as the fabric scooped inward on the sides to show off her sideboob. Additionally, the tight top rode up to reveal a fair amount of underboob.

Lauren’s famous six-pack abs were on show between the top and a dark red U-shaped thong. The front of the bikini remained low on her waist to display her flat tummy, while the sides came up high above her hips and hugged her hourglass figure. The high cuts fully exposed her long, lean legs and pert derriere.

Lauren finished off the outfit with a pair of white sneakers. She styled her blond locks down in slightly messy waves.

In the first photo, Lauren turned to the side and stuck her round booty out for the camera. She playfully tugged at her bikini strings and looked down at the ground.

The second shot showed the model laying on her back on the table. She bent one knee and arched her back in a way that emphasized her figure, all while flexing her abs. Lauren’s chest looked close to slipping out of her shirt as she leaned her head back to embrace the sun, still tugging at her thong.

Lauren’s post received more than 21,000 likes and nearly 500 comments in under a day as fans showered the babe with praise in the comments section.

“Your body is a masterpiece. All the work you put in to maintain in that shape is worth it,” one fan said with a flame emoji.

“Your body is insaneeee,” another user added.

Lauren’s fans know that she can pull off any look. In another share, she rocked a cropped tank and a silver thong that flaunted her curves, which her followers loved.