Britney Spears Opens Up About The ‘Problem’ That Made Her ‘So Nervous To Be On Camera’

Britney got candid on Instagram.

Britney Spears spoke out this week about an issue she had when she was younger that made her “so nervous” to show her face on camera. The star opened up to fans in the caption of stunning new photo of herself posted to her Instagram account on Monday, August 3, in which she admitted she once had such a big “problem” with acne that she had to go to her doctor to get it cleared up.

The snap, which can be seen via Instagram here, appeared to show the singer in her backyard as she posed for the camera with a number of pink roses in her hair.

The “I’m A Slave 4 U” hitmaker — who fooled fans last week with a video of herself in a bubble bath — showed off her obvious natural beauty and clear skin while she wore a white and blue off the shoulder crop top that appeared to have long sleeves.

In the caption, she told her 25.9 million followers that she never really had a problem with acne until she starred in her first movie. She appeared to reference the 2001 comedy Longshot, in which she had a cameo as a flight attendant, which was released a few months before she took on a starring role in the 2002 coming of age movie Crossroads.

“I was so nervous to be on camera so I went to the dermatologist for stronger skincare products!!!” Britney explained.

“It cleared up quickly after but you have to be careful because prescribed products are very strong!!!!” she added as she proudly showed off her blemish-free complexion in the accompanying photo.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

The mom of two then recalled how she woke up one day and saw her clear face, to which her response was “Wow. It’s gone.”

Britney went on to reveal how she keeps her skin under control now, 19 years later, as she credited plenty of time outside in the fresh air for helping her to stay looking so youthful.

“Now I stay outside a lot and I give the sun credit for lifting my spirits and giving me a natural glow!!!!!” the 38-year-old pop superstar said.

Britney also explained a little more about the flowers in her hair, as she told fans that she found the roses in her own garden.

“I put them in my hair and I thought they were exquisite,” she wrote alongside a number of different emoji, including sunshines, shoes, lips, and flowers.

The latest upload came shortly after Britney opened up about how much she missed getting oxygen facials, something she used to get done fairly regularly prior to the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to activities that involve people being too close together.

She added that taking care of her skin is “all about balance” but noted that she finds it difficult because she still breaks out if she over moisturizes.