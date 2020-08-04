Alexa Collins Flaunts Cleavage & Toned Abs In A Plunging Blue Crop Top On Instagram

Alexa Collins returned to her Instagram page on Tuesday with another eye-popping set of photos that has quickly commanded the attention of her devoted fans.

The upload included a total of two snaps taken in the model’s home, where she was seen posing in the middle of her living room. She stood square in front of the camera in the first image, gazing at it with an alluring stare while popping her hips to the side to emphasize her curvaceous physique. By the second shot, however, her sultry look turned into a huge smile, which she flashed while turning her head over her shoulder to look at something off into the distance.

As per usual, Alexa was looking absolutely gorgeous in the double-pic update in a scanty ensemble from PrettyLittleThing that did nothing but favors for her enviable physique. The Florida cutie sported a blue, long-sleeved crop top from the U.K.-based retailer that clung tightly to her voluptuous chest, much of which was exposed thanks to its plunging neckline. A small silver ring detail gathered the number together just below her ample cleavage, drawing even more attention to the busty display.

The top cut off right at Alexa’s rib cage, treating her audience to a full view of her toned midsection as she worked the camera. She teamed the garment with a pair of light wash jeans with thick, flattering seams hugged her curvy hips and sculpted thighs in all of the right ways. She looped her thumbs through its belt loops as she posed, causing its mid-rise waistband to fall even further down her abdomen for an even better look at her flat stomach and chiseled abs.

Alexa appeared to have added extensions into her hair for the photoshoot, as her normally shoulder-length locks reached nearly to her waist. She styled them sleek middle part and voluminous waves that spilled down her shoulders, perfectly framing her face and striking features along the way.

One hour proved to be plenty of time for fans to shower Alexa’s steamy look with love. Her followers have awarded the post more than 6,600 likes within the short period of time, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“Just stunning,” one person wrote.

“Beautiful as ever,” praised another fan.

“Lovely figure,” a third follower quipped.

“You have a great smile,” added a fourth admirer.

Alexa brings the heat to her Instagram page on almost a daily basis. Yesterday, the model sent temperatures soaring when she flaunted her jaw-dropping figure in a set of semi-sheer black lingerie that left very little to the imagination. The racy look proved to be another major hit, earning over 29,000 likes and 626 comments to date.