Model Sierra Furtado Rocks High-Cut Swimsuit In Mexico

Sierra Furtado took to social media on August 3 to share a glimpse of her Mexican getaway, and her fans are buzzing. The brand-new Instagram post included two photos and one video, which showed the model in a sexy swimsuit.

The first shot in the set showed Sierra posed on the front of a boat. A geotag in the update indicated that she was at The Arch at Lands End tip of Baja Mexico. Sierra turned her body in profile while clad in a smoking-hot swimsuit. The setting was breathtaking and offered a great view of the sparkling blue ocean and a few seaside rocks. The sun was shining brightly, and there were a few puffy, white clouds scattered around the sky.

Sierra used one hand to tip her hat and held the silver railing of the boat with the opposite side as she stood on her tiptoes on the floor. Sierra closed her mouth and gazed off into the distance while offering an incredible view of her bombshell curves. The social media star opted for a skimpy black one-piece that boasted a high-cut design, which allowed Sierra to show off her thin stems. The suit had spaghetti straps worn over her tanned shoulders, and its large armholes left little to the imagination.

She wore her long, blond locks down and straight and rocked a straw hat to shield her face from the sun. Sierra also sported a pair of black sunglasses with her attire. The social media star accessorized with a few bracelets and a pair of hoop earrings, which added just the right amount of bling to her look.

The second image in the set captured Sierra and a pal posed in the same spot. The image was snapped selfie-style and saw Sierra in the same sexy suit while her friend opted for a white crocheted bikini.

The last update in the clip showed the babe on top of the boat. Sierra screamed as she flew into the ocean and made a splash in the water.

It comes as no surprise that the post has amassed over 71,000 likes and 120-plus comments from her fans. Most were quick to compliment her killer curves while a few more used emoji.

“That looks like a great vacay! Where is your suit from?” one follower complimented.

“Such a great picture, yaaas queen,” another fan added.

“My favorite picture of you,” one more chimed in with the addition of a few flames and hearts.