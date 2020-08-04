Hilde Osland Looks Like A Total Smokeshow In A Sexy Red Monokini

Hilde Osland gave her 3.6 million Instagram followers something to talk about on Tuesday when she shared a sizzling new selfie that sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

The Norwegian bombshell appeared to be in her room for the impromptu photo shoot, where she posed in front of a large mirror. She sat down on the floor on her knees with her legs spread slightly apart in a seductive manner and gazed at the screen of her cell phone with a concentrated stare, ensuring that she captured the shot at the perfect angle. A cozy bed covered in white linens sat just inches behind her in the background, while a set of large windows offered a glimpse of the gorgeous blue sky outside and allowed an ample amount of sunlight to stream in and illuminate the minimally furnished space.

Hilde looked ready to head outside and enjoy the seemingly beautiful weather out by the pool, as she was clad in nothing more than a red monokini from Fashion Nova that was sure to have gotten a few pulses racing. The 32-year-old looked like a total smokeshow in the scanty swimwear, which had a daringly low neckline and underwire-style cups that put her voluptuous assets and cleavage well on display. It also featured thick straps that were worn in a halter-style, offering fans a peek at her toned shoulders and arms.

The bottom half of the one-piece boasted a cheeky style that showcased Hilde’s sculpted thighs and killer curves nearly in their entirety as she worked the camera. It had a strappy waistband as well that tied in dainty bows low on her hips, emphasizing her trim waist and petite silhouette. A panel of the cherry red fabric connected the top and bottom of the garment and had three sexy cut-outs that exposed a glimpse of her taut stomach and abs.

Hilde accessorized her barely there look with a bangle bracelet, gold hoop earrings, and a gorgeous necklace stack that drew even more attention to her busty. She styled her platinum blond locks in messy space buns, but left out a good amount of fringe that fell to frame her face and striking features.

The selfie quickly proved to be a hit with Hilde’s adoring fans, who were far from shy about showing the model some love in the comments section.

“My god you are stunning and so sexy!!” one person wrote.

“Absolutely breathtaking,” praised another fan.

“Looking beautiful today,” a third follower remarked.

“Omg slaying,” added a fourth admirer.

The upload has also amassed over 32,000 likes within just one hour of going live.