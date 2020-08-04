Janet Jackson Fans Believe She Just Dropped A Major Hint In A New Instagram Share

Could her call for winter weather mean her new album 'Black Diamond' will be due during the cooler months of the year?

Janet Jackson looked stunning in a green coat and shared her longing for cooler weather in a new Instagram share. But fans of the singer, songwriter, and actress believe she has dropped a major hint regarding forthcoming new music in the caption. Janet expressed her feelings as she posed for a photo that was liked 81,334 times and counting, but it appears fans are reading into her message of a seasonal change in an entirely different way.

She tagged the photo “Happy Monday.”

Janet’s 5 million followers loved the image and debated among themselves if the call for winter could be the season when the singer would release her eighth and newest album, Black Diamond.

“You flyyy,” said one follower.

“Is that when your new album is dropping? Cuz in that case, yes it is winter,” remarked a second fan, who appeared to be hopeful for new music from the entertainer.

Janet’s followers are anxiously awaiting the release of her 12th studio album Black Diamond, a forthcoming release due later this year. Prior to this, her last new music came from her 2015’s Unbreakable, Janet’s seventh number one on the Billboard charts. Subsequently, the success of the songs made Janet the third musical act to achieve number one status in each of the last four decades.

“Wait on 2nd thought is that a hint?!?!” questioned a third admirer.

“Here’s hoping we get a new song or current pic or message by then!” said a fourth Instagram user. This statement was followed by prayer hands, high five emoji, and two hashtags, JamFam and Remember Us?

Others remarked on how lovely the entertainer appeared as well as how they too, were tired of the warm weather and looked forward to the cooler fall temperatures.

The youngest Jackson family member and the third sister of the clan following Rebbie and LaToya looked directly at the camera in the new snap. She wore an oversized, green-colored down coat. Paired with a long, black skirt, the singer appeared ready for a winter blast in the middle of the summer.

The 54-year-old mother of one son, Eissa Al Mana, from her marriage to Wissam Al Mana, showed off flawless skin in the post. Her long, dark hair was fashioned into cornrows that ended with long braids that hung down her back. Her legs seemed to be crossed in the share from the position of her skirt.

Janet was seated in a room that featured deep green walls. She sat on a tan chair. Wooden furniture that featured golden undertones was seen behind her.