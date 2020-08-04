Devon Windsor And Olivia Culpo Match In Frilly String Bikinis At The Beach

The supermodels got down in the sand in their matching swimwear looks.

Supermodels Devon Windsor and Olivia Culpo showed off their close bond via their bikinis in a stunning new photo shared to Instagram this week. In a shot posted by the former’s own swimwear line, the eponymously titled Devon Windsor Swim, the genetically blessed duo joined forces with fellow model Alyssa Riley to show off their fit figures in matching frilly two-pieces during a trip to the beach.

The snap was shared on Monday, August 3, and showed the trio as they got down on their knees on the sand in the shallow part of the ocean.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Devon was on the right of the photo and put her toned body on show in a black-and-white zebra print number that perfectly highlighted her slim waist and flat stomach. Her top was made up of two triangles of material with thin string ties around her neck and just below her chest.

She paired that with matching bottoms in the same animal-print. The bottoms had a frill that stretched across the top of the material, which sat low underneath her navel. It also had ties across her hips that were fastened into bows.

Devon — who previously showed off her “little black bikini” and her tan lines in another upload — sported a pair of square sunglasses and flashed a big smile for the camera.

It was all about the same look for her two friends as they posed with the stunning clear ocean water stretching for miles into the distance behind them.

Sports Illustrated model Olivia rocked the exact same two-piece in white as she proudly flaunted her glowing tan in the middle of her girlfriends. The star had her long, brunette hair down and rocked a pair of dark lenses round sunglasses.

To her right was Alyssa, who stunned as she posed for the camera in the same swimwear look in a brown shade.

Devon Windsor Swim urged its followers to tag the besties they’d like to match with at the beach in the comments section. While plenty did, others couldn’t help but comment on how stunning the trio of models looked as they got down on the sand.

“Wow looks so unbelievably breathtaking beautiful,” one person said.

And it seems as though matching her swimwear with her nearest and dearest has become a bit of a pattern for Devon.

It was only earlier this week that the model slipped into a different zebra-print bikini from her line as she posed alongside her sister Alexandra, who sizzled in a two-piece in the same print. The two spent some quality time together on a yacht as Devon told her 2.1 million followers that they were “twinning.”