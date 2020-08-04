Donald Trump Says Coronavirus Death Toll ‘Is What It Is’ In ‘Axios’ Interview

President Donald Trump doubled down on his claims that the coronavirus pandemic is “under control” in the United States during a wide-ranging interview with Axios reporter Jonathan Swan that aired Monday night on HBO.

Trump was pressed on the rising number of people have died during the almost 40-minute Axios on HBO interview. He was asked him to explain his claim when 1,000 Americans are dying each day.

While Trump agreed Americans are indeed dying from the virus, he downplayed the severity of the situation, with the numbers rising in some areas of the country.

“They are dying. That’s true. And you – it is what it is. But that doesn’t mean we aren’t doing everything we can. It’s under control as much as you can control it. This is a horrible plague that beset us,” the President stated.

Trump presented Swan with several coronavirus-related graphs and charts that purportedly showed the country was faring better than other countries.

“Right here, United States is lowest in numerous categories. We’re lower than the world. Lower than Europe,” he told the reporter.

Swan quickly fired back at Trump, telling him that it is not doing better than the rest of the world when it comes to deaths related to population. Trump’s claim was based on how many people have died related to the number of cases.

Trump praised himself and his administration for doing a “great job” with the pandemic during the Axios interview but continued to slam “many” unnamed governors for not doing their job to handle the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the latest statistics from John Hopkins University, the country has had over 4.7 million confirmed cases and close to 156,000 people have died from the COVID-19 virus. Although hotspot states like California are starting to trend down, deaths are still on the rise, with California reporting a record-high number of deaths on Sunday.

As Trump continues to promote his theory that more coronavirus testing means more cases, White House staffers were told about a new policy on Monday, according to a tweet from Politico reporter Gabby Orr.

“White House staff received an email this morning notifying them of random Covid-19 testing beginning today across the executive complex,” Orr stated on Twitter. “Per the email, ‘Failure to report to testing will be considered a refusal to test.'”

It was voluntary prior to the email that was issued on Monday, but now it is randomized and mandatory for everyone on the White House staff.