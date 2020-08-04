Saffron Barker Wears Blue Crop Top & High-Waisted Leggings For Latest Outfit Upload

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to share a couple of new photos of herself. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant loves to show off her outfits with her followers via the social media platform and didn’t disappoint with her most recent post.

The 20-year-old stunned in a blue crop top with short sleeves. On the back, the garment featured the brand’s name in white capital letters. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted leggings that too had the brand written on the back. Barker completed the outfit with white-and-blue lace-up Nike sneakers with no socks. She styled her long blond curly hair in a high ponytail and accessorized with small earrings. Barker didn’t opt for any other visible jewelry and looked fairly tanned after paying a visit to Greece.

The YouTuber, who boasts more than 2.4 million subscribers, treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Barker was snapped in front of a number of small steps in front of what looked to be a house. She was photographed side-on and crouched on the floor. Barker sported an over-the-shoulder pose and gazed directly at the camera lens with a smile.

In the next slide, she was captured in the same location from a different angle. Barker showed off her side profile which highlighted her strong jawline. She closed her eyes and was seemingly embracing the sunny weather.

In the tags, she credited Boux Avenue for her matching outfit.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 43,000 likes and over 450 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.7 million followers.

“Omg! You are so pretty Saffron!” one user wrote.

“Stunning babe. U literally look good in absolutely EVERYTHING,” another person shared, adding numerous love heart emoji.

“Your beauty never fails to amaze me,” remarked a third fan.

“I wish I looked like you,” a fourth admirer commented.

Barker has a passion for fashion and teamed up with In The Style earlier this year for her own collection. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she announced a new line that will consist of swimwear. Barker posed in a yellow cut-out tie-dye swimsuit from the collection that displayed her decolletage and underboob area. She went barefoot and accessorized herself with a necklace featuring a heart pendant. Barker sported her long wavy blond hair tied back and placed a pair of white sunglasses on top of her head. She revealed that the sizes will range from a size 4 to 24 and will launch on August 9 via the brand’s app and website.