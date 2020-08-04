Katy Perry Reveals Her Experiences With Ellen DeGeneres Amid Controversy

Katy took to Twitter to address the drama surrounding the talk show host.

Katy Perry has recounted her experiences with Ellen DeGeneres amid the star’s recent controversy after a number of people, including some famous faces such as actor Brad Garrett, accused her of mean behaviour while three members of staff at The Ellen DeGeneres Show were accused of inappropriate behaviour. Katy took to Twitter on Tuesday, August 4, to address the allegations that have dominated the headlines as she made it clear that she was standing behind the comedian.

Katy shared two tweets to her account in which she claimed that she’d never had a bad experience with the host whenever she’d been a guest on her show and also praised her for her hard work in fighting for “equality.”

“I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow,” the star, who’s currently pregnant with her first child with her fiancé Orlando Bloom, said in her first tweet.

“I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought to the world through her platform for decades,” Katy continued.

In a second message posted to the social media site, she sent some love directly to the star, who’s undoubtedly had a difficult few weeks.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“Sending you love & a hug, friend,” Katy added. She tagged Ellen’s official account, @TheEllenShow, again and also added a red heart emoji to her message.

Katy’s two tweets in support of Ellen have so far received a combined almost 4,000 retweets and over 16,000 likes in the first three hours since she posted them.

The “Smile” singer has appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show multiple times over the past decade. She most recently sat down with the host back in September when she opened up about her life, including her romance with Orlando, and her career.

The American Idol judge’s posts came shortly after Ellen’s friend and polo superstar Nacho Figueras called for her famous friends to rally behind her. As reported by People, he called the 62-year-old a “great human being” in a lengthy message uploaded to social media, and specifically called on Katy to speak out publicly. He also tagged Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, and Justin Timberlake in his post.

Katy’s tweets also came one day after Ellen’s wife Portia De Rossi publicly defended her amid the backlash. The Australian actress posted a graphic to her Instagram account which stated, “I stand by Ellen.” In the caption, she thanked their fans for all their support.