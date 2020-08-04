Allie Auton Rocks A Hot Pink Bikini While Basking Under The Sun

Allie Auton took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 4, to upload a new pic that showed her flashing some skin while basking under the sun. The Australian model rocked a hot pink two-piece swimsuit from Meshki that left her fans drooling.

The hottie sported a scanty bikini, featuring classic triangle-style cups that barely contained her ample chest. Her voluptuous cleavage was on full display, thanks to the plunging neckline of the top. The garment was held together by tiny strings that tied around her neck while another set of strings tied around her back.

She wore matching bottoms that were just as scanty. The thin waistband clung to her slender hips, highlighting her flat stomach and trim waist. The high-cut feature also showcased a generous amount of skin along her bikini area.

The worm’s-eye view shot showed Allie standing outdoors in her skimpy ensemble. She raised one leg and bent her knee as she looked to her right and tugged at the strings of her bikini bottoms, pulling them up to tease her followers. She was also holding a pair of sunglasses with her left hand. The warmth of the sun appeared to envelop her body, shining over her bronze tan, making it glow.

Allie tied her platinum blonde locks up in a ponytail and left a few tendrils of hair framing her face. She sported several accessories, including hoop earrings and a bracelet. She completed her look by painting her freshly-manicured nails white.

In the caption, Allie gave credit to Meshki by tagging the brand. She also shared that a neighbor saw her flaunting her assets in front of the camera. The influencer gave a discount code for her fans to use.

The latest Instagram share received a lot of love from her admirers. It amassed over 6,300 likes and 80-plus comments in less than a day of going live. Many of her online supporters and fellow models in the comments section made no secret of the fact that they loved getting a good look at her insanely toned physique in the picture. Some told the stunner that they were big fans, while others were short on words and flooded the comments with a trail of emoji.

“In love with this pose and your fit figure,” a fan wrote, adding three flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“I love this color, and it looks so good on you. You look so gorgeous and hot!” gushed another admirer.

“I think your neighbors liked it too,” a third social media user commented.

“Hi, your figure is so slim and perfect,” a fourth follower added.