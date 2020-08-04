Zara Larsson Wows In Fitted Black Velvet Dress With Slit For Latest Instagram Post

Zara Larsson took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself. The Swedish singer shows off her outfits via social media platform regularly and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

In the first shot, the “Love Me Land” songstress wowed in a black velvet dress that featured one long sleeve with tassels hanging off. The garment had a slit at the back which displayed her knee-high socks underneath. She accessorized with gold necklaces and small dangling earrings. To complete the ensemble, the 22-year-old wore blue heels, which gave her some extra height. Larsson scraped her hair off her face and styled her locks in a high ponytail.

She was snapped walking up a narrow staircase. Larsson was photographed from behind and looked over her shoulder. She held one hand on the rail beside her and was captured from a lower angle.

In the fourth frame, Larsson flashed a huge smile on stage while being lifted up by Carola Häggkvist. She held onto a microphone which was placed on the stand next to her and appeared to be living her best life. Larsson looked very bright in a multicolored jumpsuit with short sleeves. She rocked black heels and sported her wavy locks down.

In the fifth and final slide, Larsson was belting out one of her songs in the same outfit. However, she tied her hair up in a ponytail.

Larsson reminded fans that a concert of hers that will air on TV tonight. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she explained she will be bringing out her music idol Häggkvist and the singing duo, Lennixx.

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 102,000 likes and over 280 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.2 million followers.

“I MISS YOU AND LOVE YOU MY QUEEN,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“You look soooo good,” another person shared.

“U look so good, omg. I cant wait for the performance,” remarked a third fan.

“Your outfits make you more beautiful, Zara Larsson. Love from Indonesia,” a fourth admirer commented.

Larsson never puts a foot wrong when it comes down to her fashion choices. Last week, the “Don’t Worry Bout Me” hitmaker put on an eye-catching display in a shimmery short black dress with long sleeves. She completed the outfit with white, thigh-high boots and her straight shoulder-length hair down with a middle part. Larsson opted for dangling earrings and no other visible jewelry.