Rob Kardashian Shares Shirtless Selfie After Dramatic Weight Loss

Rob hit the pool in a new snap shared to Instagram.

Rob Kardashian appears to be slowly getting his confidence back as his return to the spotlight continues. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who’s shied away from public life over the past couple of years, continued to put himself back out there this week when he shared a shirtless selfie to his Instagram account.

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s brother gave fans only a peek at his new figure in the upload, in which he ditched the top to show a little skin while he took a dip in the swimming pool.

The 33-year-old reality star took to the social media site on Monday, August 3, to share the rare selfie with his 1.7 million followers. The photo only showed his face and his body from the shoulders up, but did give a look at his slimmer face and more toned upper torso as he flashed his two tattoos.

Rob — who previously showed off his new body in a “swim day” photo last month — moved his lips inwards and rocked a blue bucket hat as he snapped away while in the water. The dad to three-year-old Dream, who he shares with former fiancee Blac Chyna, rocked a blue bucket hat that featured the Los Angeles Rams logo and had black strings that dangled down around his face.

The side of the pool could be seen just behind him as well as a sprawling lawn of healthy green grass, bushes, and trees that were being tended to by a sprinkler.

In the caption, he shared a seemingly cryptic message about seeing “the light” and how he found it to be “blinding.”

Plenty of fans commented on how good and healthy Rob looked in the summer snap.

“Looking good Rob stay strong and positive,” one person told him.

“Looking great! Keep up with your happiness :)” another fan wrote.

“Rob welcome back I’m glad [you’re] looking and feeling good,” a third commented.

The shirtless photo has brought in over 250,000 likes and more than 5,550 comments in the first 12 hours since he posted it.

While he’s not publicly confirmed how much weight he’s lost, Life & Style spoke to an expert in July who estimated that he’s likely lost around 50-pounds over the past several months. They claimed that it appeared he’s gone from around 300-pounds to 250 after stepping away from the public eye a couple of years ago.

Rob first made a small foray back into the spotlight back in June when he was spotted in a number of social media posts taken during sister Khloe Kardashian’s birthday party. He’s gradually become more active on social media ever since.