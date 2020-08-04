Lauren Simpson Gives Instagram Followers A Show Of Her Sizzling Physique In Skintight Booty Shorts

Fitness model Lauren Simpson added a new workout video to her large Instagram collection on Monday, August 3, in which she showed off her sizzling physique in a spandex outfit while training her lower body.
The outfit consisted of a sports bra and booty shorts, both in a light-blue color. The bra included a small cut-out along the chest and spaghetti straps, giving viewers an eyeful of her sculpted upper body. The shorts rose high on her hips and cut just below her pert booty, showing off her chiseled and bulky leg muscles. A gap between the top and bottoms teased Lauren’s toned tummy.
Lauren completed the look with a pair of white Nike sneakers that featured decorative strips of red and purple. She pulled her long, platinum-blond tresses back into a low ponytail and secured loose strands with a bobby pin. The model accessorized with a pair of glitzy stud earrings and a black exercise watch.
The workout took place at a gym called Athletic Culture, according to the geotag on the post. Lauren used a variety of equipment, including exercise machines, barbells, a resistance band, and benches. The main routine featured five exercises with an additional three-exercise finisher. In the caption of the post, the fitness trainer outlined the moves and the number of sets and reps her followers should do for each.
LOWER BODY WORKOUT ???? TRAIN LIKE ME! – Here is another sample of a lower body GYM-based workout you could expect to see in the upcoming BIKINI X STRONG CHALLENGE program! – This is an 8 week challenge & there is both HOME & GYM options. You can switch between the 2 programs easily any time on the brand new app! ???? – Lower/Upper body training split. Structured around the way I personally train. Experience it for yourself. – 100+ new exercises & variations (for both gym + home) added to the already extensive exercise library for this challenge! – SIGN UP NOW via the link in my bio @LAURENSIMPSON ???? Taking your experience with LSF to the next level with this challenge! – – A1) Dead stop Hip Thrust 3x 6-8 paused for 2 seconds at the top. This is the strength component of this workout. – B1) Good mornings 3x 8-10 B2) Smith machine reverse lunges 3x 10-12 – C1) Reverse hack squat 3x 10-12 with 1 & 1/4 rep C2) Leg extension 3x 10-12 as triple contraction – FINISHER: D1) Back extension 10 reps with weight & resistance band D2) Back extension 10 reps with band only D3) Back extension 10 reps body weight only – – BIKINI X STRONG CHALLENGE sign ups open! Don’t miss your chance to join our FINAL CHALLENGE of the year. Secure your spot now ???? – Hit link in my bio: @laurensimpson
The routine began with dead-stop hip thrusts, performed with a heavy barbell on a specialized piece of equipment designed to accommodate hip thrusts. She followed up with good mornings in which she placed a large bar across her upper back and bent over, repeating the move several times. The third exercise was the Smith machine reverse lunge. Once again carrying a heavy weight across her shoulders, Lauren carried out a series of lunges.
The last two moves in the main section of the workout were the reverse hack squat and the leg extension. Both used specialized machines designed to work specific muscle groups. The finisher included three exercises that all worked to extend the back. The first incorporated the resistance band and weight for resistance, the second just the band, and the third was body weight only.
Lauren’s latest post earned more than 12,000 likes and nearly 200 comments within the first day. Many of Lauren’s followers complimented her figure in their comments and expressed their appreciation for her helpful videos.
“Great routine and you are always super stunning. That outfit is amazing on you,” one Instagram user commented.