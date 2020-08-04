JoJo Wows In Yellow PVC Crop Top & Metallic Gold Tracksuit For New Music Announcement

Singer JoJo took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself with an announcement about new music. The “Too Little Too Late” hitmaker is not only known for her powerful vocals but also for her outfit posts via the social media platform.

The 29-year-old stunned in a yellow PVC crop top that featured thin straps. The garment displayed her decolletage and a hint of her toned midriff. JoJo wrapped herself up in a light metallic gold tracksuit jacket, which she left unzipped and hanging off her right shoulder. The jacket was covered in a multicolored pattern all over and was paired with matching high-waisted joggers. JoJo completed the outfit with chunky white lace-up sneakers which gave her some extra height. She styled her long wavy blond hair down with a middle part and accessorized with a number of necklaces.

In the image, JoJo was snapped outdoors during the evening as the lighting in the background was dark. She leaned against a see-through plastic wall and raised one arm above her head. JoJo rested the other beside her and pushed her right leg out. She looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and made the pose look effortless.

For her caption, she revealed that her new single “What U Need” will be released on Friday, August 7. The song will be taken from the deluxe version of her Good To Know album which will drop at the end of the month on August 28.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 75,000 likes and over 920 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.9 million followers.

“An acoustic version and now a deluxe. We stan a music giving Queen,” one user wrote.

“Yoooo that’s so crazy, I looked GOAT in the dictionary and this picture was right beside it,” another person shared.

“So excited!!! Serve after serve this whole year!!” remarked a third fan.

“Omggggg A DELUXE. I’m not ready, no wait… f*ck that, I’M READY,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for JoJo. The entertainer is currently an ambassador for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty brand and wowed fans in a matching lingerie snapshot. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, JoJo sported her long wavy blond hair down and pushed to one side while wearing no visible jewelry. She kept her nails short with a coat of polish and displayed the numerous tattoos she has inked all over her body.