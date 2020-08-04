WWE Rumors Vince McMahon Was Reportedly In ‘Volatile’ Mood During This Week’s Tapings

This week’s Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown tapings were reportedly quite chaotic, to the point that WWE chairman Vince McMahon was allegedly in a “volatile” mood as he oversaw the proceedings.

In a series of tweets from Sportskeeda‘s Gary Cassidy explained on Monday afternoon that per his sources, the company was “totally unprepared” as “chaos from the top” took place during that day’s Raw tapings. He pointed out the alleged “lack of leadership” that was on display, as well as the “stress” that people were feeling due to the supposed lack of decisiveness.

You can view these posts here.

“The shows will happen and air, but there’s no attainable goal of quality because everything is decided under the pressure cooker of it all coming down to the very last minute,” Cassidy wrote, quoting one of his sources.

Furthermore, the Sportskeeda writer admitted losing count of the number of consecutive weeks insiders have told him of the apparently chaotic environment at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, and the “multiple” rewrites shows have gotten. He stressed, however, that the situation this week seemed to be “even wilder than usual,” adding in a second post that McMahon’s mood was purportedly “volatile” as a result of the uncertainty he was dealing with. This tweet can be viewed here.

As reported by WrestlingNews.co, Cassidy’s comments about the chaos during Monday’s tapings echo what the outlet has been told about the environment during previous sessions, including the claims of certain segments getting added or revised at the 11th hour.

Regarding McMahon’s purported mood during the event, the publication speculated that he might have been concerned mainly about television ratings and the pressure he has faced from networks to get his viewership figures up. It was also noted that the WWE boss was possibly perturbed by the recent news that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, his ex-wife, Dany Garcia, and RedBird Capital purchased the bankrupt XFL.

As previously noted by The Inquisitr, McMahon has long been known for his hands-on approach to the creative process and his tendency to make last-minute changes to the scripts for his company’s shows. This was apparently the case well before the coronavirus pandemic forced the promotion to hold empty-arena events at the Performance Center. Last year, McMahon reportedly made several changes to a Friday Night SmackDown script shortly before the show went on air. These included updating multiple matches as SmackDown competed against CNN’s broadcast of the Democratic presidential debates.