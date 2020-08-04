Brooke Shields, 55, Looks Years Younger Than Her Age Leaping Into The Sea In A Swimsuit

Brooke sizzled in a skintight black swimsuit as she showed off her 'Monday mood' out on the water.

Brooke Shields proved again that age is most definitely nothing but a number as she leapt off the side of a boat in a skintight swimsuit in a new video shared to her Instagram account this week. The 55-year-old The Blue Lagoon actress wowed her 1.1 million followers when she shared the clip on Monday, August 3, which put her fit and toned body on full show.

The mom of two flaunted the figure of someone half her age as she stood on the edge of a white boat with her long, brunette hair slicked back away from her face. The slow motion clip began with the camera pointed at her while she perched on the side with her mouth wide open. She then sprung upwards and did a giant star jump with her arms and legs spread out wide into the open water.

The camera kept on rolling until Brooke was completely submerged as she created a big splash.

As for her swimwear, Brooke wowed in a curve-hugging black one-piece that put all of her obvious hard work in the gym on display. The slinky swimsuit perfectly highlighted her seriously slim waist and flat tummy and featured a low-cut round neck with a notch across the chest to show off a little more skin.

It also revealed her seriously toned, muscular thighs and her glowing all-over tan.

Brooke — who recently appeared in a hilarious TikTok video with her daughter — told fans via the caption that the video showed her “Monday mood” as she leapt into the new week, and it seems they were most definitely impressed. The comments section was overrun with sweet messages from Instagram users, many of whom couldn’t get over her fit figure.

“This is one very strong, fit, beautiful body,” one person said with three red heart emoji.

“You look amazing,” another wrote with a kissing and a fire emoji.

As third person commented that Brooke looked “vibrant and healthy!” in the clip.

The upload has been viewed almost 169,000 times in the first 18 hours since she uploaded it, as well as close to 30,000 likes.

But this isn’t the first time fans have been treated to a look at the talented actress in her swimwear recently.

Last month, Brooke kicked off the summer in style when she stunned once again when she rocked a patriotic two-piece as she celebrated Independence Day in the Hamptons, New York. The jaw-dropping photo showed the star knee-deep in a swimming pool as she rocked a skimpy blue and white star-print top with a pair of skimpy red and white striped bottoms as her long hair cascaded down over her shoulders.