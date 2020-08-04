Kim French Shows Incredible Fitness Transformation From Postpartum Mom To Muscular Bombshell

Fitness model Kim French took to popular social media site Instagram on Monday, August 3, to post a three-part transformation photo set that showed her progress across four years.
The fitness trainer’s journey started in July of 2016 at three months postpartum. She chronicled the changes in her body across the following four years. The second snap was taken in September of 2016, just a couple months after she began training, while the third photo was taken recently and shows just how far she has come.
The three photos were displayed side-by-side in one frame to give viewers a better comparison of the model’s changing physique. On the far-left side, Kim dressed in a blue sports bra and black underwear. She wore her blond tresses in an up-do and accessorized with several bracelets and rings. Her belly was still quite soft from her pregnancy and her arms and legs revealed a lack of definition.
In the middle photo, Kim posed in the same outfit but looked slightly tanner from the summer. She wore her hair in a high ponytail that trailed over one shoulder and flaunted a set of red nails. Her figure appeared tighter and more defined while her belly was noticeably flatter.
The final snap on the right-hand side featured Kim’s current shape. She wore a black sports bra with double spaghetti straps and black Calvin Klein underwear with a white waistband. The eye was drawn to her chiseled abs, narrow waist, sculpted arm muscles, and bulky quads. The effort that Kim has put into her weight training was evident in her form.
View this post on Instagram
‼️ IMPORTANT ⬇️ Pic 1 (July 2016):- 3 months postpartum & the start of my journey Pic 2 (Sept 2016):- result of underrating & cardio only Pic 3 (now):- results from bulking & cutting phases . Many people, myself included in the past, believe that excessively lowering calories and doing copious amounts of cardio is the best way to lose weight. It makes sense to be in a deficit after all?! Unfortunately your metabolism adapts to this causing weight loss to stop and a plateau to begin. You end up stuck at a low calorie intake, over exercising, exhausted and still not feeling happy with your physique. This is how your metabolism slows causing a downward spiral because you would have to continue lowering your calories and increasing your cardio to continue making progress – of course this is not sustainable as your calorie intake is already too low for a healthy and happy lifestyle. Most people then give up and gain their weight back and the cycle continues. . Listen & learn! If this sounds familiar, it’s time to repair your metabolism like I did. Firstly, if you don’t already do this, start weight training 3-5 times a week and reduce your cardio. You can still do cardio but don’t make that your priority. Secondly, start gradually increasing your calorie intake. This process is called Reverse Dieting. Notice my word GRADUALLY. You can get your metabolism back to normal but to avoid too much fat gain, it has to be done slowly. You really have to put the worry of fat gain out of your mind and trust the process. No more weighing yourself on the scale, it’s not going to be accurate and will likely just mess with your head. You may be gaining weight BUT that doesn’t mean you are gaining fat! Take measurements instead, you’ll be surprised at the result. . The more muscle and strength you gain, the more food you can eat ???????? Your body will burn more calories at a resting rate and your metabolism will speed up. You can go through bulking & cutting phases if you wish to increase more muscle mass over longer periods of time. But be patient, it’s taken me 4 years since the beginning of my journey to progress to pic 3. Stay consistent & don’t give up ????????
In the caption of the post, Kim told her 1.1 million followers how she achieved the drastic change in her physique. She wrote that she used to believe that lowering calories and doing excessive cardio was the best way to lose weight. However, the metabolism adapts to the low-calorie intake, which then causes people to over-exercise and exhaust themselves, creating a downward spiral.
Kim advised her trainees to weight train three to five days a week, reduce cardio, and increase calorie intake to get their metabolism to a normal level while avoiding fat gain. Kim added that the more muscle and strength they gain, the more food they can eat because their body will burn more calories at a resting rate, in turn speeding up the metabolism. Kim signed off by telling her followers to stay consistent and not give up.
The post earned nearly 500 comments from Instagram users congratulating the model on her transformation and thanking her for her advice.