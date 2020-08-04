Kylie Minogue Continues To Put On A Fiery Display In A Red Leather Skirt With Thigh-High Slit

Australian singer Kylie Minogue took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself. The “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” chart-topper recently dropped a new single and has used the social media platform to promote the track.

Minogue stunned in a short-sleeved red top that appeared fairly loose-fitted. She tucked the garment into her high-waisted skirt that was the same color and made out of leather. The attire fell below the knees and featured a thigh-high slit. Minogue completed the fiery ensemble with red heels, which gave her some extra height. The 52-year-old styled her blond shoulder-length hair down with a middle part and rocked short nails with a coat of polish to match her look. She accessorized with a necklace and didn’t opt for any other visible jewelry.

The former Neighbours actress posed in front of a red backdrop in a fun and care-free pic. Minogue raised one hand to her hair and the other beside her. She flashed a smile and showed off her pearly whites. The pop princess looked down and looked very happy and youthful.

For her caption, she greeted her fans who she refers to as “Lovers.” Minogue hashtagged her post with her new single, “Say Something.” According to The Official Charts, the song debuted on the U.K. chart at No. 82 and is likely to re-peak in the upcoming weeks. In a separate Instagram upload, which you can view here, Minogue revealed she will be releasing the music video for the song on Friday, August 7.

In the span of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 47,700 likes and over 970 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2 million followers.

“Insanely beautiful. I saw you a year ago today 3rd August 2019 at @PrideBrighton, please take me a step back in time @kylieminogue,” one user wrote.

“Stunning!! Can’t wait for the video!” another person shared.

“I’ll say: YOU LOOK GORGEOUS!!!!” remarked a third fan, adding numerous love heart emoji.

“Beautiful and as always fabulous. My constant sparkle Kylie, red suits you,” a fourth admirer commented.

Slaying in fiery numbers is nothing new for the entertainer. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a red off-the-shoulder jumper that featured long loose-fitted sleeves. Minogue paired the outfit with a miniskirt and leggings of the same color. She didn’t wear any shoes and was captured sitting down on her knees inside what looked to be a photoshoot studio. Mingoue sported her blond shoulder-length hair down with a full fringe and applied a coat of red lipstick.