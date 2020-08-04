Iulia Valentina Flaunts Perky Posterior In Thong Bikini At The Beach

Iulia Valentina took to her Instagram page on Monday, August 3, to publish a racy snapshot that highlighted her killer assets. The new update showed the 26-year-old model flaunting her pert derriere in a skimpy thong bikini.

The Romanian hottie rocked a white two-piece swimsuit. Due to her pose, the front side of the swimwear wasn’t very visible in the shot, but from what was visible, it showed that the top featured padded triangle cups. Tiny straps clung to her neck for support with another pair of strings tied around her back.

She sported a minuscule thong that displayed a nice view of her round booty. The garment had a simple design, and it hugged her slim waist, highlighting her curvy hips. The piece presumably boasted high leg cuts that helped elongate her legs.

In the photo, Iulia sported her sexy attire at an unknown beach. She sat on the sand with her knees bent and toes pointing outward. The angle showed her backside to the camera, allowing viewers to gaze at her round booty. She placed her right hand on the ground to support her body as she faced the camera.

The blue sky, the sand, and the turquoise blue water coming up to shore comprised her tropical background. The bright sunlight illuminated her flawlessly tanned skin, highlighting her hourglass figure.

Iulia accessorized with big hoop earrings, stud earrings, and a pair of Chanel sunglasses that covered her eyes from view. The babe styled her blond locks into a ponytail, letting it fall on her back with the tip touching the ground.

Iulia wrote a short caption about her pose and shared that her bathing suit was from Fashion Nova. She tagged the brand’s Instagram page in both the post and the picture.

A lot of her online supporters adored the latest post. In less than a day of being published on the popular photo-sharing app, the snap has accrued more than 43,200 likes and an upward of 380 comments. Hundreds of fans flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. Most of them raved about her beauty and body. Countless other followers struggled with words. Instead, they chimed in with various emoji.

“Wow! You are a sexy and dazzling angel. You’re lucky to be in paradise. It’s back to quarantine for us here,” one of her fans commented.

“I thought you were Kylie Jenner for a second. You look alike, only that your lips are real,” wrote another admirer.

“You are so beautiful and attractive. Have a nice day,” a third social media user added.